Gerado Giacomoaniello, from Naples, and Shantal Locci, from Rome - who both work at Dublin's Forno 500 restaurant - will both be cheering for Italy in tonight's Euro 2020 final. Photo: Tony Gavin

WITH social media awash with signs that many Irish people will be supporting Italy, the excitement surrounding this evening’s Euro 2020 final has captured Dubliners’ imaginations.

For some, there is skin in the game with Irish players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish lining out for England.

But for many others, temporarily adopting the Italian team proves the perfect option in the age-old struggle against the Old Enemy.

Shantal Locci, a waitress at Forno 500 on Dame Street, said she was ready to celebrate with “pizzas and Peronis” when Italy defeats England without breaking a sweat.

Shantal, originally from Rome, will be glued to the match, along with the rest of staff at the Italian restaurant.

And her Italian coworkers feel certain they have the backing of Dublin.

“Italy going against England is so exciting,” Shantal said. “We are going to kill them, I am sure of this.

“It’s very nice seeing Irish people support Italy, it makes us proud that the Irish prefer to support Italy over England.

“I’ll be watching the game at home with friends, the Italian way, with pizzas and Peronis.

“We watch all the matches at home with pizza and Peroni.

“It’s very exciting. We always thought Italy would get this far. Spain were very good but they lost. Italy will be playing for the Italians and the Irish.”

Dubliner Dee McLelland is the manager at Forno 500 and she has been well and truly swept up in her colleagues’ passion for the beautiful game.

“There’s a big community of Italians in Dublin,” she said. “The excitement has been huge.

“I think we have a big Italian community, with Google and Facebook.

“Everyone knows someone who’s Italian in Dublin and we always get on together.

“It feels a bit like we have a place in the final: we see the passion and we want to be part of it.”

The staff have been catching tournament games when they can in between work. This evening, while some will be able to kick back at home and watch the TV, some will have to work.

“Business has to come first,” Dee said, “But the game is massively important.”

During the tournament, some of the staff have been staying at the restaurant as late as 1am watching matches, fearing they might miss some of the action on their way home.

Meanwhile, it seems there’s set to be an Italian invasion at the Woolshed Baa and Grill on Dublin’s Parnell Street this evening.

Thirty Italy fans have booked spots by the TV screens outside the bar, which has space for 40.

Ironically bar owner Matt Hudson is an England fan, originally from Oxford.

But after living in Ireland for more than two decades, Matt expects nothing other than to see many Dubliners supporting Italy.

“We get a lot of Italians in for Italy games,” Matt said. “I am English. I came in 1995 just after hooligans trashed Lansdowne Road, so it wasn’t particularly a place to be an England fan.

“But you know there's three camps – there’s the ‘anyone but England’ camp, who are quite passionate that they don’t want England to win.

“Then there’s the ‘don’t mind’ camp, then there’s the ‘I do want England to win’ camp.

“A lot of the Irish support the premiership teams. The vitriol on the internet is quite vicious but I’ve watched fans in England shirts out on the street at the bar and there’s no issues, no one batted an eyelid – no one cares.

“I’m excited but we have a habit of messing things up at the last minute.

“I’m not confident we will win but hopefully we can. It’s going to be a tough game against Italy and we will have to see.

“I’m not going in thinking it's a done deal.”

Despite outdoor drinking and more people watching the games at home this year, Matt says this evening is set to see plenty of atmosphere.

And he hopes some Dubliners can muster a smile if there’s an England victory.

“Look at this England team,” he said. “I don’t think the team is arrogant, I like the way the players have principles, like taking the knee.

“I like Gareth Southgate, he's a nice guy, and the team seems like a good bunch.

“And there’s players like Grealish and Rice. Hopefully, some people will be happy they’re doing well on the big stage in the Euro final.

“England is so mixed, full of all nationalities, including the Irish and Italians. There’s so much culture there.

“I can’t wait to see the game and I hope we can do it.”