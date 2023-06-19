‘Idle’ man caught in car with drugs

Shane McLoughlin (23) had cocaine and cannabis in his car.

An out-of-work man had “idle time on his hands” when he was caught with €1,300 worth of drugs.

Shane McLoughlin (23) had cocaine and cannabis in his car when he was stopped driving without insurance.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence and banned him from driving for two years.

McLoughlin, of Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Co Westmeath admitted possession of drugs for sale or supply, and uninsured driving.

Blanchardstown District Court heard when he was stopped at Navan Road, Dublin on May 12, the accused he had a “large quantity” of drugs in the car – cocaine worth €1,000 and cannabis valued at €300.

He had no previous convictions.

At the time, McLoughlin had lost his job and had “idle time on his hands” when he “got involved in this carry on,” defence solicitor Simon Fleming said.

He had never come to garda attention before and was now dealing with his misuse of substances.

Mr Fleming asked Judge Jones to take account of the accused’s co-operation with gardaí and early guilty plea after he “put his hands up immediately”.