‘I knew Kellie had class from the moment she stepped into the ring’, says Olympic champion’s first boxing coach

Respected boxing coach Paddy Osborne who worked with Kellie Harrington when she started out at 16

The boxing coach who discovered Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has revealed he spotted her “class” from the first day she walked into his club.

Portland Row’s golden girl was just 16 when she started training with Paddy Osborne (82), who was a coach at Corinthians Boxing Club at the time. Kellie had previously trained as a kickboxer before Paddy took her under his wing.

For the past two decades, Paddy has been one of the most respected names in Irish boxing. He has worked with European, World and Olympic boxers and travelled with Irish teams to countries like Russia and Kazakhstan.

Speaking with Independent.ie, he recalled his first impressions of the future Olympic gold medalist.

“Her stance was different to other people coming in,” he said. “You could see immediately that she had class. I told her she would need to concentrate on either kickboxing or boxing if she wanted to progress in the sport.”

As spars for female boxers were hard to find at the time, Paddy brought Kellie all around Ireland and to the UK to arrange fights. He said she had “a smashing personality” and “a hunger” which made her destined for greatness.

“If there were eight days in the week, she would have trained for eight days,” he said.

At one stage, however, Kellie considered quitting boxing and Paddy was asked by her parents to try and coax her back to the sport.

“It was hard to find her sometimes as she’d hide from me, but I eventually convinced her to return,” he said.

Paddy believes that a key factor in Kellie’s success has been her ability to master both orthodox and southpaw techniques.

“When she started doing southpaw she was always getting caught because her feet weren’t matching up with her hands,” he explained. “But we worked on that and it was absolutely brilliant when she learned both.”

Even after Jimmy Halpin took over as Kellie’s coach, Paddy continued to travel abroad with her for international bouts.

Despite recognising her potential over the six years he worked with her, Paddy never imagined that he was coaching a future Olympic champion.

“She was winning national titles and boxing for Ireland so I knew she was destined for great things,” he said. “But her achievements have exceeded all my expectations as the Olympics are on a completely different level. I am absolutely over the moon for her.”

Paddy, who is vice-president of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association, has been inundated with messages of congratulations since Kellie’s amazing victory.

“People will always associate me with Kellie,” he said. “I was in her house more than I was out of it and drank countless cups of tea there.”

He said he will let things settle down for Kellie before contacting her. He describes the Harrington family as “brilliant people” and has remained close to them.

“Kellie always rang me if she had a problem and I like to think I was always there for her on a personal level as well as being her coach,” he said. “We used to fight like cats and dogs at times but we never fell out.”