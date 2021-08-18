Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington said she “bawled her eyes out” when she saw videos of people across Ireland celebrating her Tokyo 2020 victory.

The 31-year-old boxer from Portland Row, said when she got the chance to sit down with partner Mandy, in their Cabinteely home, to watch back videos of her fans, she just broke down.

Kellie said: “I was just overwhelmed with emotions, I was balling my eyes out. Mandy was like ‘what’s wrong with you?’

“And I said I couldn’t explain how I felt, I couldn’t say it, let alone get it out onto paper…

“I genuinely feel I lifted the spirits of people. I’m getting cards from people all the time.

“People are telling me such lovely things about where they watched the fight, how they felt.

“People, no matter how old they are, are telling me they’d never experienced anything like it before.

“I personally think, even if I hadn’t got the gold medal, I’d have won anyway. We have won, as a nation, we have all won.

“We’ve smiled, danced, laughed, cried tears of joy. To be able to do that, it’s worth more than an Olympic gold.”

The boxer is due to return to work as a part-time cleaner at St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview, north Dublin, at the weekend.

She’s excited at the prospect of taking her gold medal to St Mary’s ward, where she works, to give staff and patients a peek of her Olympic success for Team Ireland.

“I know my journey, where I’ve come from and the struggles I’ve had - and everyone has struggles and worries but I know my story and I know it was never easy and the odds were against me, always against me, throughout everything,” Kellie said.

“To be able to come out on top of that and be able to carry the nation and take them on a journey with me throughout the two weeks of the Olympic games, to know you’ve literally lifted the country, is something else.

“People can say how do you feel but I didn’t feel anything for the first couple of days when I got home. I was so tired because I hadn’t slept properly.

“But then the first night I had 10-and-a-half hours sleep. Then I sat out in the back garden and I was having a cup of coffee and was looking at videos of Portland Row and of all over the country.”

That was the moment when the fighter, known to have a ‘heart of gold’ broke down.

Kellie, who is an FBD insurance brand ambassador, has achieved her dream, she admits but she was certain it would not change who she is.

Although the Olympian is set to have a bright future with sponsorship deals lined up, it’s clear the one thing the public loves the fighter for isn’t about to change.

“I love to see people happy, doing well and their lives changing,” she said.

“Personally, for my own happiness, winning an Olympic gold medal is great.

“But being able to do something for someone, to give back to someone, to put a smile on someone’s face, or do something that’s life-changing, that can help them in the long-run, that makes me feel really, really good about myself.

“I don’t do it for praise or anything like that, I do it because it makes me feel I’m able to help someone.”

The fighter said part-time work was a good idea for an athlete to keep grounded.

She feels part-time jobs allow sportspeople to fit plenty of training in and still “earn their bread and butter.”

“I’m in on Saturday and Sunday, starting back at work,” she said.

“That’s it, there’s no airs and graces, my feet are both firmly on the ground.

“I think every athlete should have a job. People are like ‘you can’t work and train full-time but I work part-time.

“Throughout the pandemic I worked full-time but that’s because everything was cancelled.

“I think an athlete should have a part-time job, to know what it is to earn their bread and butter.

“And just to be grounded. I can’t wait to get back to work, to walk onto St Mary’s ward and see everyone.

“They will hit me with reality big time. They’ll ask ‘what happened to you in that first round?’

“Then they’ll say ‘The second and third round were great though - well done.’

“I love that, I've been there 10-11 years. People are asking me what I’m going to do now, I say ‘I’m going back to work, why wouldn’t I?’

“People say ‘but I’ve got an Olympic gold medal,’ and I say ‘but I also have a job I really enjoy, so I’m going back.’

“People have asked if I could do something else and yes, I could but I can work (at the hospital) and train.”

The boxer has been inundated with requests from sponsors and charities and she said she will be getting back to people when she’s had a chance to “soak” everything up.