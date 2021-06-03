Hundreds of portaloos and bins to be placed across Dublin city for Bank Holiday weekend 

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said 150 portaloo toilets and 134 new bins will be placed across Dublin city centre from this weekend.

Ms Chu announced the news today following backlash that Dublin City Council has not provided enough amenities for an ‘outdoor summer’.

Last weekend, scenes of people gathering together and enjoying the weather could be seen right across the country.

Video footage showed massive crowds in the South William Street area of Dublin city.

Local business owners were disgusted at the amount of litter left after these gatherings, and have called on the council to implement more bins and toilets around the city.

Ms Chu wrote on Twitter: “Just got a confirmation from Recovery Task Force manager: 150 Portaloo toilets, 54 large Eurobins and 80 Barrel Bins across the City from this weekend with a specific focus on high footfall areas in the City Centre!”

She added: “Also I know this is an unpopular opinion but can I say a big thank you to @DubCityCouncil and all its staff.

"They do try and work very hard. And they get a lot of grief from us all (including me) and I wanted to just say thanks for listening.”

Earlier this morning, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris hit out at local authorities this morning following last weekend's gatherings.

"I think our councils really need to up their game in this regard,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“We’ve seen some very good examples, in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown they’ve seemed to have done a very good job of preparing, some clearly haven’t.”

Mr Harris said he doesn't believe what occurred last weekend will repeat itself when outdoor pubs and dining reopens from Monday, June 7.

He added: “Because I think what happened last weekend, and this isn’t in any way a judgment, but last weekend we had really good weather and we had lots of people who wanted to meet up outdoors, they were told outdoors is safer, and they didn't have many places to go which led to the congregation.

“So, rather than finger-wagging I think we have to look at how do we better prepare for that.

"And I think as we see more places open there will be more places for people to meet.”

