Harold's Cross, Rathmines and surrounding areas have been affected by the outage. Photo: Powercheck.ie.

More than 500 homes and businesses are without power across Dublin today as a power outage has struck parts of the south of the county.

The outage, which has rendered more than 510 homes and businesses without electricity, is largely concentrated in the Dublin 6 area around Rathmines and Harold’s Cross.

The ESB has confirmed they are aware of the fault and have deployed engineers to deal with the outage.

“We have a fault in the Dublin 6 and surrounding area of Dublin City. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a short statement online on Monday morning.

The fault was first reported at 11am this morning and those without power can expect to remain so for a number of hours as the estimated power restoration time supplied by the ESB is shortly before 3pm.

If you are affected by a power outage, it can be reported here: https://www.esbnetworks.ie/power-outages/report-a-power-outage

