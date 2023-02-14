Hundreds gather with a sea of flags in Dublin’s Ballyfermot to counter anti-immigration protests

Flags fly at a cermony to show solidarity between the local community and people fleeijng their homes abroad held at the Peoples Park, Ballyfermot. Pic:Mark Condren

Around 200 people braved a biting cold wind to send a warm message to immigrants and refugees that they are welcome.

Local residents and community members from the west Dublin suburb stood amongst a sea of flags from around the world this evening as part of a rally organised by the community group Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard for All to counter the recent spate of anti-immigrant protests held across the country by far-right extremists.

In her address to mostly local residents, Dublin Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, said the racism and xenophobia that is fuelling intimidating gatherings outside facilities accommodating asylum seekers and refugees have no place in modern Ireland.

“I’m so proud and so delighted to see so many come out here in solidarity, that’s what we’re about.

"I’m from Ballymun and we’re the same; I will not have other people say that we’re racist, we’re haters, that we don’t want to include, that we don’t invite new communities into our community.

"That’s what we’re made of. As you see all the flags here that represents everybody across the world – the planet is a small place and we need to share and include,” she said.

“Ukraine, especially, at the moment is going through a really tough time.

"And now we see Turkey and Syria going through such a horrible time and how could we refuse a bit of food, somewhere to live in a safe environment?”

“To stand outside somebody’s temporary home and shout ‘get out, we’ll burn you out’ it’s not about housing, it’s not about social services, that’s not about the health service, that is pure and utter ugly hate.”

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn, who is from Ballyfermot and the Travelling community, said the people in the community would ‘give you the coat off their back’ and ‘we’re most definitely not a community of hatred.’

“We’re not going to be an oppressed community that goes on to oppress other people,” she said.

“We are not a community of hate, we are a community of solidarity, a community of love and compassion.

"That’s what Ballyfermot stands for. “

Gerry McCarthy, (65), one of the rally’s organisers and a local resident, said ‘we have a welcome here for everybody.’

“It’s necessary that we raise our voices when we hear of injustices. Immigration and emigration are not new to the Irish people.

"We know we have more Irish people living abroad than living here,” he said adding several of his siblings and his grandparents were warmly welcomed when they emigrated and forged new lives abroad and he said the people of Ireland should reciprocate.

“It’s very easy to blame others for your problems,” he said.

“It’s not what we want to hear. Don’t blame people who are fleeing a war who came to this country to escape it, they didn’t cause the problems here.”

Ballyfermot resident Leon Kelly (57) said she attended the rally after being “traumatised” by the recent protest outside the home of local councillor Vincent Jackson by right-wing thugs.

“The racist comments and racist attacks on his family were terrifying,” she said.

“We decided we would counter it and say that Ballyfermot welcomes everybody.”

Her brother Alan Kelly (59) who also attended the rally said: “As an Irishman I feel very sad.

"At the end of the day there’s more Irish people all over the world, we’ve built half the world. When you see what happened here a couple of weeks ago was an absolute disgrace,” he said of the gathering outside the local councillor’s home in which participants shouted obscenities at his family inside, leaving his wife and teenage daughter terrified.

Organisers behind the mob falsely claimed that refugees were being housed in local schools.

“These far-right groups go on Facebook and tell lies upon lies – there’s no truth at all,” Mr Kelly told the Independent.ie.