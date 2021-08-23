Howth residents launch campaign to oppose demolition of 19th century house for apartment complex

PLANS for a four-storey apartment complex on the site of a 19th century property in Howth are “entirely out of character” with the area, a residents’ group has claimed.

A planning application was recently submitted to Fingal County Council by Trafalgar Capital, seeking to demolish the Dungriffin Road house, known as Graymount, and replace it with 32 “larger than normal” apartments.

The company claims Howth is “chronically undersupplied” when it comes to build-to-sell schemes and says it wants to offer residents of the peninsula “flexibility” in their housing options.

In a statement on its website, Trafalgar Capital said: “Through the design process and talking to stakeholders in the area, the one thing that was obvious is that larger-than-normal apartments is what the area requires.”

The proposed development compromises five one-bed, 21 two-bed and six three-bed apartments of up to 750 sq ft, 1,200 sq ft and 1,400 sq ft respectively. All 32 units will have their own private outside space and residents will have the use of a communal barbecue area and children’s playground.

There will be parking for 41 cars at surface and basement levels, with 81 bicycle spaces.

Trafalgar Capital said there had been extensive consultation with planners, arborists, architects, engineers, and drainage and conservation specialists when designing the “high-quality” scheme.

However, members of the Graymount House Action Group believe the proposed development is “clearly out of character with the area”.

“We are not against the principle of development but the current proposal is out of scale and not in keeping with the surrounding area,” the residents’ group said in a statement. “There are already plans in place to develop 1,034 apartments across the Howth peninsula – more than double the current county development target.”

The group added that Graymount House, which was built in the 1870s, has always been used as a private residence and retains many of its original period features.

It further claimed that old trees on Dungriffin Road and a colony of bats nesting in the area also needed to be protected.

Councillor Jimmy Guerin told Independent.ie that while he could understand the concerns of residents, there was a need for housing development in the area and he would be guided by Fingal County Council’s planners on the merits or otherwise of the application

“There is no point in me supporting housing developments in places like Kinsealy and Portmarnock while being opposed to planning applications in Howth just because I live in the area,” he said.

“We are in the middle of a housing crisis and I want to be consistent in my approach by following the recommendations of the council’s planning department.”