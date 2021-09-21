Howth Castle library sale closes final chapter in 800 years of history

The contents of the library at Howth Castle are to be sold this week, marking the final chapter in one family’s 800-year history with the famous landmark.

The sale takes place over Wednesday and Thursday at The Marine Hotel in Sutton Cross and online, and features much sought-after library contents.

Among the items up for sale are Ireland’s oldest and best-preserved printed books, which date back to the 1500s.

Several items of immense historical significance dating from the Gaisford-St Lawrence family’s 800-year residence at the castle will go under auction.

Among the most prized items up for sale are the private correspondence of Thomas Gaisford, Dean of Christ Church, Oxford, which includes a vast archive of letters to Reverend John Henry Newman, later Cardinal and now a Saint.

There is a vast collection of letters from five former British Prime Ministers which are of “enormous historical significance,” according to auctioneers Fonsie Mealy.

The most valuable item in the sale is a complete original copy of Ippolito Rosselini’s history of Egypt, including three volumes of magnificently illustrated plates. The entire collection is housed in a purpose-built mahogany cabinet. This museum-quality piece is believed to be the finest remaining copy in existence, a gift from the Duke of Northumberland.

Another marquee item is a complete collection of the Botanical Magazine from 1794 to 1983, which contains 10,750 hand-coloured illustrations. This is the only record of such a complete collection anywhere in the world today.

Commenting on the sale, George Mealy of Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers said; ‘’The items in this two-day sale reflect the full 800 years of the Gaisford St Lawrence’s residence at Howth Castle. For example, there is a magnificent collection of early 16th century books in pristine condition, which are some of the earliest printed books to be found in Ireland and certainly the best preserved.

“The calibre of the collection is unmatched and continues right through to important items from the 20th Century, including signed first edition copies of Winston Churchill books.’

“This is probably the most important literary sale to happen in my lifetime. Not only are there exceptionally rare and valuable items, there are also items of immense importance to Irish and British history that would be of interest to dozens of academic institutions,” Mr Mealy said.

The sale commences at 10:30am each day, and the can be viewed online at www.fonsiemealy.ie