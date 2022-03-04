How to get best value for parking in Dublin city centre

HAVE you returned to the office yet? If so, you will already know that traffic volumes are virtually back to pre-pandemic times.

All the time we were cooped up at home during lockdown, car gathering dust in the driveway, we believed, at least for a while, that everything would be different afterwards. We’d be on a bike, using the bus, selling the car.

It hasn’t quite worked out like that, although kudos to the four Dublin councils who used the opportunity to build new cycle lanes, develop the Bus Connects project and encouraged us to use public transport more than we might have before.

But for those wedded to their cars, old habits have returned, perhaps because they have no alternative, or because it’s simply easier.

It means, of course, that the price of parking, which can be a huge factor in how and where we travel, becomes a significant cost once again, and that’s what I’m looking at this week.

What has changed?

Like everything else, prices have risen. Eight toll roads have seen a hike in prices for vehicles, including the M50. Operators point out it is the first increase for some of them, in many years and there are laws in place governing the maximum charges.

For a car, the M50 increased in January by 10c from €2.60 to €2.70, but in a bid to get more motorists automated, this change doesn’t apply to anyone who has a tag in their car, so the cost remains at €2.10. For a car which is unregistered, either by tag or video the cost is €3.20.

The Port Tunnel isn’t hiking its fee, which remains at €3 off peak and €10 during rush hours.

Street Parking

Depending where you are located, parking is governed by the appropriate local authority. There are around 30,000 spaces on-street in the capital, along with those offered by private operators in the various car parks.

The cost depends on location and how long you’re there but the maximum is usually three hours, unless stated otherwise. It is always the case in high-demand zones (yellow, red, green).

You can’t re-park in the same zone within one hour of the end of that period. But if you have ‘spare’ minutes, you can move your car, parking anywhere else in a similar, or cheaper zone until the ticket is up.

Public holidays are charge free. Some zones have a special (white) charge for Sunday afternoon parking.

Each parking area has a clearly marked sign indicating the hours/days where parking charges apply (this could be 24/7), and alterations to that.

Paying

There are, unsurprisingly, lots of ways to help you pay for the privilege of having your car with you in town.

The easiest, if you’re a regular, is to download the Parking Tag app. It’s a bit fiddly, but once you upload your car details to it, and enable GPS it will usually find where you are. If not, you can input the zone colour manually.

You link your card details to it (beware if you move bank or get a new debit card, that the old one will be cancelled), and set the top-up amount automatically.

The app texts you 10 minutes before your parking runs out to let you know. You can re-park automatically as long as you’re still within the three-hour maximum time.

Download parking tag on Android or iPhone or call (0818) 300161 or see parkingtag.ie.

Alternatively, you can use the on-street machines. Some only accept coins, which is annoying, others are contactless for cards. The dsps.ie website has a locator map for all of them.

If you find a machine is broken, you must locate another one within the same zone. If you cannot, phone (01) 222 2218 to alert, and you may get the parking for free.

You can pay by phone also: text [PARK] along with the Zone, Minutes and Car Registration to 53311 and follow the instructions.

Vodafone and 3 customers can charge parking to their mobile phone bill using the same SMS. Finally, you can locate a shop with Payzone and buy at the counter.

Private Parking

There are 14 multi-storey car parks in the city. ParkRite, Apcoa and Q-park own the bulk of them and charge by the hour, sometimes, an eye-watering amount. Many have cheaper overnight or evening rates.

Parkopedia.ie is a site which shows live availability and cost across the city, and links to each operator. Parkpnp.com offers private parking spaces for individual hire in many locations which you can book by the hour.

Bear in mind, this includes driveways of private homes which have been rented out. Cost depends on location, especially if it’s near to popular venues like the IFSC or Aviva stadium for instance. But you can reserve in advance, which is a great feature.

Don’t forget that many hotels also have private parking available for non-residents. If you’re planning an early flight from the airport, most nearby hotels have a park+ride (shuttle) service while you’re away, which can be cheaper than parking in the airport car parks.