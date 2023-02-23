How new e-scooter laws will change our roads in 2023

E-scooters are already a common sight on roads around the city

With Transport Minister Eamon Ryan set to regulate the use of e-scooters to clear up the current legal uncertainty, the jury is still out on just how far these new rules should go.

So why could 2023 be the year electric scooters really start to take off in Ireland?

Because Eamon Ryan believes it’s time these vehicles are properly welcomed on to our roads. Last week, the Transport Minister confirmed his upcoming Road Traffic and Roads Bill will finally regulate the use of e-scooters and clear up the legal uncertainty around them.

However, he also warned that the legislation will contain a “go slow” clause – which means e-scooter riders must stay under 25kph if they want to avoid insurance and tax.

With accidents involving e-scooters rapidly increasing, many people feel that a clear set of rules for them can’t come soon enough. At the same time, some of Mr Ryan’s own colleagues are urging him not to put a spoke in their wheels.

“I think we absolutely need to regulate e-scooters,” Dublin MEP Ciaran Cuffe said. “But I [also] think it’s important we don’t regulate them out of existence.”

What exactly are e-scooters?

Basically, they are thin fold-up vehicles with two wheels, a deck to stand on, a handlebar for steering and a motor powered by a rechargeable battery. Some flashy models can reach speeds up to 50kph, but most have more modest limits of around half that.

E-scooters are mainly designed for short urban commutes. They weigh between 10kg and 20kg, making them easy to carry around or store in an office for the day. Champions of e-scooters claim they could play a huge role in fighting climate change by replacing gas-guzzling vehicles on our roads.

“They can also facilitate quick and easy trip chaining [combining two or more different modes of transport],” said Aisling Dunne, head of public policy for Bolt Ireland, one of several companies hoping to roll out an e-scooter rental scheme once the law has been passed.

“[This will make] public transport and walking options more viable for many people and support a move away from the private car.”

What’s the current legal status of e-scooters?

In short, it’s a mess. Under the 1961 Road Traffic Act, e-scooters are classified as mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs) which means you need insurance, road tax and a driving license to operate them in a public place.

There’s just one problem – it isn’t possible to tax or insure e-scooters in Ireland. So technically they cannot be used on roads, only private land (with the owner’s permission). As a quick glance around Dublin or any other urban area will tell you, people are breaking this law every day – probably without knowing it.

So how will Eamon Ryan’s legislation change things?

The key point is that e-scooters will be reclassified as “powered personal transporters”. This means that as long as riders don’t break the 25kph speed limit, they will be treated like cyclists and therefore exempt from insurance or tax.

After that, the big question is what other restrictions Mr Ryan might put on e-scooter use. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged him to take what chairperson Liz O’Donnell calls “a conservative approach”.

Their recommendations include a minimum age of 16, making all users wear a helmet and banning e-scooters from footpaths. This last point is crucial for vulnerable pedestrians such as people with guide dogs or wheelchair users.

“We will be calling for an audio device to be attached,” June Tinsley from the National Council for the Blind of Ireland said, “so that individuals who can’t see [e-scooters] coming can at least hear their approach.”

Who will be allowed to buy e-scooters?

This is already causing some conflict. The bill’s first draft included a ban on selling e-scooters to under-16s.

Last June, however, Mr Ryan told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that policing this would be impossible – partly because some sales will be through websites outside the EU, and partly because there’s no requirement here to carry proof of age.

“We don’t, in our country, carry identity cards,” Mr Ryan said. “You can’t enforce identification [and] introducing law which is not enforceable is bad law.”

On this issue, some of Mr Ryan’s fellow Greens fear that he is not being strict enough.

“Even having [a ban] in the statute book as an offence is a very significant deterrent to supply [e-scooters] to people under 16,” Green TD Brian Leddin said. “By taking it out, that deterrent is gone… it sounds like turning a blind eye to it.”

How worried should we be about the safety of these things?

The jury is still out. While e-scooter accidents have more than tripled over the last three years, supporters say these are just teething problems caused by people’s unfamiliarity with a new technology.

According to the most recent garda figures, there were 1,373 scooter-related incidents between January 2020 and August 2022, including 448 collisions. Over two-thirds of these cases were in Dublin. The RSA also records that they led to 48 serious injuries and two deaths.

“Mechanised vehicles such as e-scooters have a weapon-like impact on the human body, such is the force and impact involved,” orthopaedic consultant Professor Eoin Sheehan said. “[They are] causing catastrophic injuries.”

What can Ireland learn from international experiences with e-scooters?

That introducing them without proper planning can have disastrous results. The most striking example is Paris, which embraced e-scooters with great fanfare in 2018 and allowed three companies to start hiring out a fleet of 15,000.

Since then, there have been constant complaints over vehicles clogging up pavements, knocking people over and being thrown in the River Seine after use. The French capital’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has described this situation as “anarchy” and is reportedly planning to ban e-scooters altogether.

There is also an ongoing international debate over how “green” they really are. Last year, a major study from the Swiss city of Zurich found that most e-scooter journeys replace walking or public transport, not cars – and therefore “do more harm than good”. Again, we need more evidence.

Finally, how does the public feel about a potential explosion of e-scooters on our roads?

Opinion is deeply split. According to a 2021 survey of AA Ireland customers, 49pc think e-scooters should be fully legalised, but a significant minority (39pc) don’t. Meanwhile, only 27pc believe these vehicles are used safely “most of the time” and a mere 2pc say they are used safely “all the time”.

Mr Ryan’s bill will give e-scooters the green light to become a major part of Irish transport. Anyone who’s looking forward to riding them, however, should know that they won’t necessarily be starting on the right foot.