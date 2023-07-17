Housing activist student fled gardaí and resisted arrest

A German student was arrested while housing activists were using power tools to try to get into a former homeless shelter, a court heard.

Hannes Donat (22), who resisted arrest, had got involved in activism after he himself struggled to get housing while in Ireland and ended up sleeping in a tent.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, sparing him a criminal record when Donat, of no fixed address, admitted a charge of garda obstruction.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí attended an ongoing incident at LeFroy House, Eden Quay on May 1, 2023.

A number of people were using power tools to attempt to remove steel panels from the door to access the building, a garda said.

The accused, who was at the scene, attempted to evade gardaí and in a foot chase, officers blocked his path and restrained him.

Donat was an Erasmus programme student who was studying English and Politics in NUIG, his lawyer said.

Since arriving here, he struggled to secure accommodation and spent time sleeping in a tent.

This was how he came to be involved in housing activism. He accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to the gardaí.

Donat was a young man who fell on hard times in this country and intended to return to Germany to become a teacher, the lawyer said.

Judge Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving him without a recorded conviction. The charge was under Section 19 of the Public Order Act.