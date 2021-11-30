Homeless charity warns over 6,000 face spending Christmas in emergency accommodation in Dublin

This is the fifth month that numbers in emergency accommodation in Dublin have risen. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Over 6,000 people face spending Christmas in emergency accommodation in Dublin, a homeless charity has warned.

The Dublin Simon Community also revealed that some of its services are under financial pressure due to the possible cancellation of fundraising events as a result of the latest Covid-19 wave.

The most recent Monthly Homelessness Report by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage revealed that 6,335 people – 4,432 adults, 799 families and 1,903 children – were in emergency accommodation during the last week of October. Of the total adult figure, 3,085 were single people.

This is the fifth month that numbers in emergency accommodation in the city have continued to climb, described as “a worrying trend” by Sam McGuinness, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community.

“If numbers in emergency accommodation continue on the worrying trajectory of the last few months, at least 6,335 men, women and children will be spending Christmas in emergency accommodation,” he said.

“Our staff, nurses, clients and residents are now preparing for Christmas within the fourth Covid wave. As it is, Christmas is an incredibly challenging time for people experiencing homelessness.

“It can trigger childhood trauma, make them think about family and friends they no longer see and serve as a stark reminder of the loneliness and uncertainty of their current circumstances.

“It’s particularly tough for the single women and men in our services, many of whom have nowhere else to go on the day.

“Every year at Dublin Simon, our team works to make a special Christmas Day for all our clients and residents by organising presents, dinner and activities like games and movies to recreate what most of us take for granted at home.

“However, the generosity of people this Christmas will more importantly mean we can provide the homes that are urgently needed.”

The charity said some of its services faced financial uncertainty due to the possible curtailment or cancellation of fundraising events for the second year running.

This includes the famous Busk for Simon event on Grafton Street, which has featured stars such as Bono, Glen Hansard, the Hot House Flowers and Mundy in previous years.

Dublin Simon Community added that any cancellation of its Christmas charity events would create “a huge gap” in funding.