Holy dough! Dublin Lotto player’s wife kept €500,000 winning ticket inside bible

A Dublin Lotto winner who collected his €500,000 winnings today, said his wife kept the lucky ticket between pages of the bible for safe-keeping

The man, who wishes to remain private, purchased his winning Daily Millions Plus ticket in Spar, Balrothery, in Balbriggan. He won the massive prize on last Monday’s Daily Million Plus draw.

Collecting his win at Lottery HQ, the man said: “I’m a regular enough player, so when I checked the ticket and realised I’d won, I felt this strange sense of calmness.

News in 90 Seconds

“I didn’t do any jumping up or down or cheering. But then I told the wife, and well she nearly fainted, she sat down on the floor in complete shock.

“We had two completely different reactions! She decided to hold on to the ticket and keep it somewhere safe and ended up slotting it between pages in the Holy Bible.”

The Dubliner is looking forward to sharing the money amongst close family and friends and will host a private celebration in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a Cork woman also claimed her €500,000 prize which she won on a €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card at Herlihy’s Maxol store in Ballincollig.

“It was such a sliding doors moment in a way. I would usually treat myself to a scratch card every week and I don’t usually purchase this scratch card,” she said.

“I saw this particular scratch card in the lottery stand in the shop and there it is, all alone – the very last one in its slot. I knew I had to have it.

“It’s just been an incredible couple of days. I had absolutely convinced myself that I’d only won €50,000. I was in so much shock that I missed out on a zero!

“When I called the National Lottery to see if I was a winner, the chap on the phone told me that I’d won a half million euro. I nearly passed out with the excitement.

“Even now that I have the cheque in front of my eyes, it just doesn’t feel real. I’m going to put the cheque in the bank and take a couple of days to settle my nerves.

“Of course I thought about what I’d spend the money on, but I didn’t want to make any plans for fear that I would jinx it.

“The first thing to go will be the mortgage, so it will be amazing for me to be mortgage free.

“I’ll have to have a chat with my bank manager about my plans for the rest of the money, but I’m going to treat myself to a lovely new car and have a couple of holidays in the next month or so. It’s all very new and exciting,” she added.