Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hipster coffee and table tennis: Inside Dublin Airport operator’s plush open-plan HQ, with views of the queues

Inside the DAA's no-expense-spared open-plan office block at Dublin Airport Expand
Inside Dublin Airport&rsquo;s pristine, no-expense-spared open plan office block Expand

Close

Inside the DAA's no-expense-spared open-plan office block at Dublin Airport

Inside the DAA's no-expense-spared open-plan office block at Dublin Airport

Inside Dublin Airport&rsquo;s pristine, no-expense-spared open plan office block

Inside Dublin Airport’s pristine, no-expense-spared open plan office block

/

Inside the DAA's no-expense-spared open-plan office block at Dublin Airport

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Losing €1m a day and making a third of their staff redundant during the pandemic, Dublin Airport bosses still found the funds to fit out a lavish new open-plan office for themselves .

Located across the road from where passengers were queuing outside last weekend, the no-expense-spared office block is a world away from the cramped and dirty surroundings inside T1 and T2. The spacious work accommodation is also a far cry from the holding pens passengers will be herded into if queues get too long this bank holiday weekend. 

Privacy