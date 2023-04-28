Hamilton fans queue outside Bord Gáis Energy Theatre as tickets for 2024 shows go on sale

The queue of people waiting in line to buy Hamilton tickets at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre this morning

Hamilton fans gathered outside the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this morning as tickets for the smash hit musical went on sale.

The musical will play a nine-week season from Tuesday, September 17, to Saturday, November 16, 2024, and is the story of America then, told by America now.

Stephen Faloon, General Manager Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, spoke about how Hamilton has become one of the biggest cultural phenomenon of the century. Three thousand people have applied to audition for the current run.

“We’re beyond excited to finally welcome this show to our shores,” Mr Faloon said.

“This show started in 2015, it’s won Tonys, it’s won the Pulitzer Prize. For me, it’s probably one of the best musicals in the world. It has really defined what a musical can be.

“It’s taken me over six years of begging, pleading with the producers to bring it to Dublin and it’s honestly, incredibly emotional to be here today to finally welcome it to our shores.

“It’s going to play here for nine weeks, over 144,000 people will hopefully see the show by the end of the run. It doesn’t come to us until next year, but that’s okay because we’re so excited.

“It’s playing in Manchester, Edinburgh and then us. It was going to come to us in 2025 or 2026, that’s when I got very pleady,” he added.

Hamilton, the multi award-winning musical, is coming to Dublin next year. Pic: Danny Kaan

Hamilton is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theatre and Cameron Mackintosh, and auditions are currently taking place.

“They are in the middle of casting at the moment. There’s currently 3,000 people who have applied to audition, so that process will take some time,” Mr Faloon said.

“One of the great things about Hamilton is that it’s completely colour blind, so it’s a brilliant, diverse cast with brilliant talent. Whoever gets it will be very, very lucky indeed.

“The set is the same as Broadway and the West End, the costumes are stunning and magnificent.

“It opened on Broadway in August 2015 then London in 2017. The uncertainty of Covid just meant that it took that little bit longer to get it here.

“It always is a process and a journey, but we have determination, we kept going until they finally said yes,” he added.