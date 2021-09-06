‘Growing scourge’ of violence on our streets is hitting Dublin’s reputation, councillor claims

Olympian Jack Woolley shared these images in the aftermath of the attack in Dublin city centre last month

Dublin will suffer serious reputational damage if urgent measures are not taken to address the “growing scourge” of anti-social and criminal behaviour, a city council meeting will be told.

An emergency motion has been tabled for tonight’s full meeting of Dublin City Council, signed by all nine Fine Gael councillors.

It comes in the wake of recent high-profile violent incidents in the city, including the vicious assault on Olympian Jack Woolley last month. The 22-year old Tallaght man suffered facial injuries after being attacked shortly after his return from Tokyo.

The councillors’ motion claims there is increasing public concern over the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and proposes a range of measures “to reclaim the city” and protect Dublin’s international reputation as a tourist destination.

It calls on the local authority to request gardaí to ramp up two ongoing crime initiatives – ‘Operation Spire’ in the north city and ‘Operation Pier’ on the southside – which are specifically focussed on addressing anti-social behaviour.

The motion asks the Garda Commissioner to relieve more gardaí from office or desk-based duties to ensure there are adequate resources available for community policing.

The councillors are also seeking an increase in garda numbers to at least 16,500 by the end of the Government’s term, in addition to existing targets for reserve members and civilian support staff.

The motion further calls on the Minister for Justice to ensure that the recently published Youth Justice Strategy 2021-2027 allows for the strengthening of services through the existing network of 15 garda youth diversion projects across the city.

Councillor Danny Byrne, who represents the south inner city, said that ongoing violent incidents had the potential to cause significant damage to Ireland’s reputation as a safe destination for tourists.

“The world is so small these days and the shocking images of one of our Olympians with blood all over his face are bad for the city and the country,” he said.

“The situation with anti-social behaviour has certainly deteriorated in the past 12 months and, for the sake of the economy and society, it’s time we took back control.”

Cllr Byrne believes that the suspension of clubs and sporting activities due to Covid restrictions has played a part in the recent escalation of anti-social activity.

“Sport and diversionary programmes are important in terms of catching young people before they get into trouble,” he told Independent.ie.

He added that he saw no reason why the Fine Gael motion would not receive broad cross-party support at tonight’s meeting.