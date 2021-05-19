Grooming of children by criminals linked to 150pc rise in juvenile drugs offences

The grooming of young people by criminals has been linked to a 150% increase in the number of drug offences committed by juveniles in Dublin city over the past five years.

Figures compiled by the Garda Juvenile Diversion Bureau show approximately 1,000 drug offences were committed by children and adolescents aged 10-17 years in the capital last year compared to just 400 in 2016.

The director of the GJDV, Chief Superintendent Collette Quinn, said the growth in drug offences by young people was in line with an overall increase in drug use as well as grooming.

“People that are involved in drugs tend to use younger people because they have a view that they will be treated less harshly under the criminal justice system,” said Chief Supt Quinn.

Addressing a meeting of Dublin City’s Joint Policing Committee, she said the number of juvenile offenders tended to increase directly with age, particularly in relation to drugs.

However, she said the pattern was slightly different for theft which tended to peak among 15-year-olds.

A third of all juvenile offenders aged 17 referred to the GJDV during 2020 were linked to more than one crime, with 6% regarded as serial offenders.

Chief Supt Quinn said youths who had several referrals tended to be “children embedded in criminal networks or who have unmet needs”.

However, she stressed that the majority of young offenders in Dublin are only involved in a single offence with traditionally 40-50% of one-time offenders engaging in theft which she described as a sort of “rite of passage” offence for children growing up.

“When we have an intervention, we don’t get repeat referrals generally for that area,” said Chief Supt Quinn,

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said the escalation in drug offences by juveniles in recent years was “shocking”.

He expressed concern that some children who would not previously have been engaged in serious criminal activity were being groomed by prisoners who had got early release due to Covid-19.

“That was quite alarming for those of us involved in working with young people,” said Mr Doolan.

Social Democrats councillor Tara Deacy said the changing nature of drug use seemed to be playing a role including the increased use of cannabis and much stronger forms of cannabis.

“In some communities we’re at breaking point,” she remarked.

While the majority of juvenile offenders are males, Chief Supt Quinn said theft was the exception as slightly more girls than boys engaged in the offence.

Fewer female offenders were detected than normal during the Covid-19 pandemic with girls accounting for 15% of all juvenile offences in the 12-month period to the end of March 2021 compared to 34% over the previous 12-month period.

The latest figures show the number of assaults committed by juveniles in Dublin city also rose by 9% last year to almost 900 offences, even though assaults by offenders of all age groups had fallen by 10% nationally over the same period.

The number of thefts by underage offenders in the city declined by 43% last year – from over 16,000 in 2019 to less than 10,000.

The number of burglaries also fell to a five-year low in 2020 – down 46% since 2016 to just over 100 offences.

Focusing on the city centre area, Chief Supt Quinn said 70% of juvenile crime in the inner city is typically accounted for by three crime categories – theft, drugs and public order offences.

The latest figures show a total of 677 offences were committed by juveniles in the city centre in the 12 months to March 2021 – an annual decrease of 47%.

While offences relating to the sale and supply of drugs tend to occur in the city centre area more than other parts of Dublin, Chief Supt Quinn said that trend had changed in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated closure of shops and reduced mobility by the public.

In the 12 months to the end of March 2021, a total of 1,176 youths were referred to the GJDV in relation to 2,769 crimes committed in the inner city.

Chief Supt Quinn said 42% of cases over the period were deemed unsuitable for dealing with through the Garda Youth Diversion Programme and were sent forward to be processed through the courts.

Another 43% of offences were dealt with by either formal and informal cautions and 3% by a restorative caution which involved the offender meeting their victim.