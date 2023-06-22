Green light for Guinness Quarter redevelopment with two hotels and 336 residential units planned

The proposed Guinness Quarter development showing the Brewery approach through the main square

The green light has been given for major plans to redevelop the Guinness Brewery lands at St James’s Gate in Dublin.

Planning permission granted for the Guinness Quarter includes two hotels, 336-unit residential buildings, 30,000sq metres of office buildings, a market hall, retail space and restaurants/bars.

The plans were lodged by Marbelsand Holdings Limited on behalf of property developer Ballymore last year.

An extension was granted in May by Dublin City Council for additional information due to the scale of the project.

The proposed development includes the demolition of 48,000sq metres of existing structures, which is primarily offices and former industrial buildings. However, the protected structures will be retained.

The mixed-use development across 15 plots includes five new commercial offices and six new residential buildings, including build-to-rent, with a total of 336 units.

A 100-bed hotel is proposed at the protected site of 61-82 James’s Street ranging to six storeys in height, which will include “minor demolitions”.

A second 204-bedroom hotel is proposed, ranging to nine storeys in height to the rear of 77-82 James’s Street.

The application for a 10 year planning permission was granted subject to 32 conditions, largely involving the conservation of the historic site and for future “understanding of the city.

According to the planning officer the conditions have been set out “in order to protect the amenity, setting and curtilage of the protected structures at the Guinness Quarter Site”.

It will also “ensure that the proposed works are carried out in accordance with best conservation practice and to ensure a comprehensive record of this important industrial complex is retained to facilitate future research and an understanding of the city”.

Plans include a new 30,000sq metre commercial office building ranging in height from eight to 10 storeys on Portland Street West and Grand Canal Place. The site is currently occupied by the Brewhouse 3 complex.

A multipurpose space will be included to seat almost 300 people for theatrical and music events, trade shows and exhibitions.

The existing Vat House will be repurposed to create a new food hall adjacent to a new market hall and a commercial building with space for 15 small retail units.

The proposed 16-storey build-to-rent residential building will be located adjacent to the existing Open Gate Brewery and Brewery 2, containing 90 build-to-rent units.

While the development was widely welcomed by the planning officer, a number of concerns were initially raised by the planning officer, such as the height of the proposed 16-storey build-to-rent residential building on plot 2, as well as a number of other issues.

The planner also stated that the “proposed demolition is extensive, but I acknowledge that these buildings are now redundant and are considered to be of insufficient architectural or industrial heritage significance to be retained”.

“The Guinness lands are earmarked as an area in need of regeneration in the development plan. The size and scale of the buildings proposed, together with the nature and mix of land uses, will greatly assist in these regeneration objectives,” said the planning report.