Golfgate organiser Donie Cassidy’s hotel group plans to create 90-bed hotel in Dublin

Barry's Hotel, near Parnell Square, would be revamped under the plans for a 90-bed hotel

A hotel group chaired by Fianna Fail vice-president Donie Cassidy has lodged planning permission to expand two hotels in the north inner city to create a 90-bedroom hotel.

Mr Cassidy, organiser of the infamous Golfgate event during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, was acquitted of all charges and re-appointed vice-president of the party last year.

The District Court found the organisers of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, held in the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway in August 2020, had acted fully within the law.

The proposed six-storey development consists of building a new extension to the rear of Barry’s Hotel, adjoined to Hotel 7 on Great Denmark Street, close to Parnell Square in the north inner city.

The landmark hotel, which is a protected structure, became the fourth hotel acquired by the group in the area. It also owns Cassidy’s Hotel, the Belvedere and Hotel 7.

Barry’s Hotel was acquired by Cassidy Hotel Group in 2021 for about €8m. The hotel was previously sold to a private investor in 2013 for €1m.

Barry’s Hotel is a popular spot for GAA fans due to its close proximity to Croke Park, while the building has stood as a prominent structure in Dublin since 1780, when it was the townhouse of Lord Tullamore and later converted into a hotel in 1889.

The building also played a leading role during the 1916 Rising and the War of Independence.

The plans propose opening up connections between the adjoining Hotel 7 and Barry’s Hotel at each level within the hotels. Hotel 7 was previously refitted in the early 2000s following dereliction and a fire.

The proposed development for Barry’s Hotel will increase the capacity from an existing 32 bedrooms to 90 bedrooms, with a restaurant, café and bar.

Planning permission was submitted last week on behalf of Molesworth Hospitality Limited.

Plans include demolishing the “dilapidated” nightclub/ballroom towards the back of Barry’s Hotel and building a six-storey extension in its place.

The ceramic tiles on the front steps will be removed and the original granite steps will be reinstated.

According to planning documents, the proposed interconnection would “facilitate the use of the hotels, providing greater permeability”.

“The existing ballroom addition is unsightly, both in the view of the hotel from the rear and also when seen from the rooms within the hotel,” the documents added.

The proposed development is open for observations until May 22.