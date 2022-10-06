Go Ahead apologises after former UCD student drops out due to buses not showing up

A former UCD student dropped out of university due to buses not showing up in the morning and causing her to miss lectures.

Louise O’Boyle, from Donabate, also complained she was “really sick” last year due to waiting for so long in the cold for buses.

Go Ahead has since apologised to those negatively impacted by lost trips, often due to a shortage of drivers on certain routes.

“I was in UCD last year and I left. The commute really impacted that,” Louise said.

“There’s a bus to Malahide from UCD, but there’s not even a bus to town from Donabate. The late train is at 11.20pm.

“I was really sick a lot last year. I think it’s because of walking to different trains and buses. It was freezing.

“It’d take me two and a half hours to get to college when I was in UCD some days. It adds so much time to the commute, that’s missing out time on studying.”

There is no bus from Donabate to the city centre, leaving Louise taking two buses as trains only come every hour.

“I’m coming from Donabate, there’s no DART or bus into town. There’s one bus to Swords. I get the Go Ahead bus but it never shows up and you’d be getting worried,” the 20-year-old said.

Louise is currently studying at TUD on Aungier Street, but the commuting continues to impact her life with buses disappearing from the timetable when she is at the bus stop.

“On Monday, my 6am bus was 45 minutes delayed so everything after that was pushed back,” she said.

“I ended up getting a bus at 7.10am, which was meant to get there at 8.40am, but I ended up missing my lecture.

“I live in Dublin and my commute is the same amount of time as my friend’s is from Wexford on her direct bus. It takes us both an hour and a half.”

The drive to college would only take her about 25 to 30 minutes, but that is not an option due to the cost of petrol and parking in the city.

According to Go Ahead, bus trips are cancelled or delayed for a variety of reasons, including traffic congestion, anti-social behaviour and vehicle issues.

“The primary reason however is a shortage of drivers, as has been the case with the 33B in recent weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“Operators across the public transport sector are currently experiencing unprecedented challenges with regard to staff recruitment. Go Ahead Ireland has not been immune to this.

“We are currently in the process of our biggest ever recruitment campaign, which is being supported by both TII and the NTA.

“As a result of our ongoing efforts, we will have more drivers available to enter service in the coming weeks, subject to paperwork being returned from the relevant authorities.

“Go Ahead Ireland is aware there have been trips lost on the route and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to any customers who have been negatively impacted by this.

“We have been closely monitoring route 33B and have seen a notable improvement in service levels in the past two weeks.”