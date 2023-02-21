Gardaí seize 120kg of cannabis worth €2.4m in Dublin, two arrested

Two men have been arrested in relation to the seizure of €2.4m worth of cannabis in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara and an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region, gardaí conducted an operation in South Dublin yesterday, Monday, February 20.

"Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles in the Tallaght area and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area,” a garda spokesperson said.

“During the course of theses searches, 120kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4m was seized.”

Gardaí confirmed that two men, aged in their 40s, have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations.

Investigators said the drugs will be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.



