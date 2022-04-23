Gardaí in Finglas are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Craig Gifford, who is missing from his home in Finglas, Dublin 11 since Wednesday afternoon. Craig was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 2.30pm when he left his home in Finglas, Dublin 11.

Gardaí and Craig's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Craig is described as being 5' 9" in height, slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue track suit and a blue jumper with black runners.

Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.