Gardaí renew appeal for information on human skull found in Rush fishing net in 2006

The mystery surrounding the discovery of a human skull that wound up in a fishing net in north county Dublin fifteen years ago features on tonight’s episode of ‘Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies’, as gardai renew their appeal for information.

The skull of a man was caught in fishing nets off the coast of Lambay Island and was landed at Rush harbour on February 6, 2006.

A clay mock-up constructed from the skull was created in 2007 and despite an exhaustive investigation into the man’s identity, no clues have ever emerged.

A DNA profile taken from the skull and a number of samples taken from people who volunteered their DNA for comparison also failed to turn up link and the identity of the man remains a mystery, according to gardai.

Gardai are now hoping that an enhanced digital image of what the man looked like from specialist Prof Caroline Wilkinson of John Moores University in Liverpool may shed some light on the man’s identity.

The mystery will also be explored in the third episode of “Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies” airing on Virgin Media One at 10pm tonight.

Meanwhile, gardai at Balbriggan are urging anyone with information to contact them on 01-802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

