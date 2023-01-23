Gardai probe second burglary of store on Grafton Street

Gardai are investigating a second burglary on Grafton Street within days of each other

Gardaí are investigating a second burglary of a retail store on Dublin’s Grafton Street. A large number of items were taken from a retail store, believed to be Sketchers, on Sunday.

The burglars entered the shoe store before it opened around 9.15am and no significant damage was reported.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing. The Sketchers store is new to Grafton Street after officially opening in December.

In a statement, gardai said: “Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

The latest robbery follows the burglary of Hugo Boss on Grafton Street on Thursday in which a car was rammed into the front of the store.

Expand Close Workers repair damage to BOSS on Grafton Street which was ram-raided last week / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Workers repair damage to BOSS on Grafton Street which was ram-raided last week

The robbery, which happened at 4.30am, is believed to have caused nearly €10,000 of damage to the storefront.

A number of items were taken by thieves who grabbed hangers full of clothing before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

The latest robberies on Dublin’s high street are not the first time the stores have been targeted by theft. The North Face store near the top of Grafton Street has been targeted by thieves a number of times, most recently after Black Friday in November.

The Canada Goose clothing store was also burgled in January 2021, while retailers were forced to close during the covid-19 pandemic.