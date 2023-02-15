Gardaí investigating the Kinahan cartel have arrested eight people following the seizure of a “substantial quantity” of drugs in Dublin.

Gardaí investigating the Kinahan cartel have arrested eight people and seized 40 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.8m along with cash and drug paraphernalia in Dublin.

A planned search of a business premises in the Long Mile Road area was conducted with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit and personnel attached to the Divisional Drug Units in Ballyfermot and Sundrive Road Garda stations.

A Garda spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force also intercepted two vehicles shortly after 11am yesterday in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.”

In the course of the operation an estimated 40 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.8m, over 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and €78,000 in cash was recovered.

A hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several communications devices were also recovered.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Eight people, seven men and one woman, aged between late 20s and early 50s, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

“They were detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Garda Stations in the Dublin region.”

Gardaí believe the location was being used as a cocaine mixing factory.

It is understood the business premises that was raided is linked to a man from south Dublin.

Industrial mixing paraphernalia was also seized during the raid.

The operation was part of an investigation into the wider Kinahan Organised Crime Group drug network in this country.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly of Organised and Serious Crime said: "Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities.”

Investigations are ongoing.