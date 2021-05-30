Gardaí disperse large crowds in Dublin city centre for second night in a row

Gardaí move people on from St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, on May 30, 2021. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

FOR the second night in a row, gardaí have intervened to disperse large crowds that had gathered in Dublin city centre.

Gadaí moved crowds on from St Stephen’s Green while the Public Order Unit patrolled the area around South William Street. It had also been the scene of large gatherings on Saturday night.

The enforcement came less than 24 hours after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan took to Twitter to criticise large crowds gathering in the city.

Dr Holohan said he had been “absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area”.

He said the gatherings had been “like a major open air party”.

There did not seem to be quite as many people gathered in the area tonight in comparison to Saturday night.

Again, for a second night, revellers enjoying the sunshine left rubbish across the streets.

Although pubs are not due to open for outdoor drinking until June 7, the streets were filled with people drinking close to bars.

A garda spokesperson said the Public Order Unit was carrying out a routine operation that regularly occurs during the pandemic.

There is, as of yet, believed to be no arrests in the area tonight.



