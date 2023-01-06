Gardai called after ‘badger baiting’ incident in Tallaght park

Gardai were called to a Tallaght park after an incident of “badger baiting” was spotted in the area.

Badger baiting, where dogs are encouraged to draw the animal out of its burrow and attack it, is illegal as they are a protected species.

A park ranger at Tymon Park spotted the recent incident and alerted the authorities.

Gearoid O’Dowd, from the Party4AnimalWelfare told Independent.ie: “I believe it was two weeks ago and we are absolutely outraged by it.

“It’s a public park and badgers are a protected species under the wildlife act of 1976, so badger baiting is illegal. Even to interfere with a badger setting is illegal.

“Unfortunately, this goes on all around the country and is absolutely the most horrible and cruel out of all the blood sports.

“There’s a proven connection between this kind of cruelty and violence. A lot of killers begin by torturing animals.”

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Mick Duff brought the issue up at a recent South Dublin County Council meeting.

“The incident in Tymon Park was reported to me by one of the rangers. He came upon a group of men who were there with their dogs and shovels.

“I was astonished, people were asking about the wildlife in the park. The park is a magnificent facility to have and has a diverse range of wildlife. I was horrified.

“To think that they’re doing this for sport is awful, it’s horrible and it’s cruel.”

The council made the following statement at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting earlier this week: “The gardaí attended the scene, however it is reported the group had dispersed before they arrived.

“The ranger in question, assisted by a colleague, was instrumental in dispersing this group and bringing an end to the activity on this occasion.

“The Public Realm Section will consider the matter further to determine what measures are required should a repeat occurrence take place.”

Independent.ie has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.