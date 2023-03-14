Gardaí arrest woman (50s) and seize over €130k worth of drugs and nearly €40k in cash in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized more than €130,000 worth of drugs and nearly €40,000 in cash in Dublin.
At around 11.30pm yesterday, gardaí attached to Tallaght Divisional Detective Unit and the District Drugs Unit searched a residential premises in the Christchurch area.
During the course of this search, 800g of suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €113,000 and 250g of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €17,500 was seized alongside €39,000 cash.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
A woman, aged in her early 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
She has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
