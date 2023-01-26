Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 earlier today.

At approximately 7.20am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.