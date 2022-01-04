Full list of where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free in Dublin

With the Christmas festivities now over, it’s time for the decorations to go back in their box for another year. January 5 is traditionally seen as the day your tree should come down, but many of us will have done so already as we prepare to return to work and school.
rom Croke Park to Dún Laoghaire Harbour, here’s the full list of locations where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free in Dublin this week.
Dublin City
Dublin City Council will provide a free Christmas tree disposal service at a selection of bring centres, civic amenity sites and local drop-off points, from January 6-23. All trees will be recycled for use as compost and wood chips.
Recycling centres are located at:
- Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock
- Collins Avenue Bring Centre, Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall
- Grangegorman Bring Centre, Grangegorman Road Upper
- Rathmines Bring Centre, Gullistan Terrace
- Windmill Road Bring Centre, Windmill Road, Crumlin
Opening hours are 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Monday to Thursday; 9am-1pm, Fridays; 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Saturdays; 10am-2pm on Sundays (January 9, 16 and 23).
Christmas trees can also be recycled at Croke Park from January 5-13. Visitors must enter the stadium via the St Joseph's Avenue entrance and follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Opening hours are 10am-7pm, Monday to Friday; 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday.
Dublin City Council will have Christmas tree drop-off points at the following locations, open 9am-5pm daily:
- Liffey Gaels GAA Club, Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham
- Sandymount Strand car park, Strand Road
- Clontarf Road, all-weather pitches car park
- Mellowes Park depot, Mellowes Road, Finglas
- Albert College Park, Whitehall
You can also bring your tree to the Ringsend Civic Amenity site on Pigeon House Road, Dublin 4. Opening hours are 9am-5pm, Monday to Wednesday; 9am-6pm, Thursdays and Fridays; and 9am-4pm, Saturdays.
Fingal
Fingal County Council will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling from January 4-21 at the following locations:
- Bath Road Car Park, Balbriggan
- Barnageeragh car park, Balbriggan Road, Skerries
- Hayestown open space, Rush
- Orlynn Park, Lusk
- Estuary Recycling Centre, Swords
- Rathingle playing fields car park
- Swords Manor pitches
- The Square, Donabate
- The Brook, Portrane
- Santry Demesne car park
- Back Road car park, Malahide Demesne
- Strand Road car park, Portmarnock
- Kinsealy Court
- The Banks car park, Malahide
- Seagrange Park, Baldoyle
- Sutton Park
- Harbour car park, Howth
- Millennium Park car park, Snugborough Road Extension, Coolmine
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
In Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Christmas tree recycling facilities are open from January 3-16 (9.30am-3.30pm) at:
- Blackrock Park
- Cabinteely Park car park
- Killiney Hill car park
- Marlay Park, College Road car park
- Dlr parks depot, Sandyford Road
- Shanganagh Recycling Centre car park
- West Pier car park, Dún Laoghaire
- Ballyogan Recycling Park (throughout January)
South Dublin
South Dublin County Council has 20 locations where you can recycle your Christmas tree (one per household), from January 4-17 at:
- Beechpark open space, Lucan
- Sarsfield Park open space, Lucan
- Hayden’s Lane car park, Grifeen Valley Park, Lucan
- Foxborough open space, Lucan
- St John’s car park, Corkagh Park, Clondalkin
- Green Isle car park, Corkagh Park, Clondalkin
- Collinstown Park, Clondalkin
- Quarryvale Park, Clondalkin
- Foxdene open space, Clondalkin
- Grand Canal open space, junction of Bawnogue and Lockview Roads, Clondalkin
- Glenaulin Park, Palmerstown
- Woodland Farm Acres, Palmerstown
- Raheen open space, Tallaght
- Limekiln car park, Tymon Park, Greenhills
- Tymon Road North car park, Greenhills
- Church car park, Old Bawn
- Cherryfield car park, Firhouse
- Dodder Valley Park car park, Firhouse
- Rathfarnham Castle car park
- Parks depot, Mill Lane, Saggart