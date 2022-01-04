Full list of where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free in Dublin

A woman brings her Christmas tree to a recycling centre in Sandymount last January. Pic: Gerry Mooney

With the Christmas festivities now over, it’s time for the decorations to go back in their box for another year. January 5 is traditionally seen as the day your tree should come down, but many of us will have done so already as we prepare to return to work and school.

From Croke Park to Dún Laoghaire Harbour, here’s the full list of locations where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free in Dublin this week.

Dublin City

Dublin City Council will provide a free Christmas tree disposal service at a selection of bring centres, civic amenity sites and local drop-off points, from January 6-23. All trees will be recycled for use as compost and wood chips.

Recycling centres are located at:

Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock

Collins Avenue Bring Centre, Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall

Grangegorman Bring Centre, Grangegorman Road Upper

Rathmines Bring Centre, Gullistan Terrace

Windmill Road Bring Centre, Windmill Road, Crumlin

Opening hours are 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Monday to Thursday; 9am-1pm, Fridays; 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Saturdays; 10am-2pm on Sundays (January 9, 16 and 23).

Christmas trees can also be recycled at Croke Park from January 5-13. Visitors must enter the stadium via the St Joseph's Avenue entrance and follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Opening hours are 10am-7pm, Monday to Friday; 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Dublin City Council will have Christmas tree drop-off points at the following locations, open 9am-5pm daily:

Liffey Gaels GAA Club, Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham

Sandymount Strand car park, Strand Road

Clontarf Road, all-weather pitches car park

Mellowes Park depot, Mellowes Road, Finglas

Albert College Park, Whitehall

You can also bring your tree to the Ringsend Civic Amenity site on Pigeon House Road, Dublin 4. Opening hours are 9am-5pm, Monday to Wednesday; 9am-6pm, Thursdays and Fridays; and 9am-4pm, Saturdays.

Fingal

Fingal County Council will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling from January 4-21 at the following locations:

Bath Road Car Park, Balbriggan

Barnageeragh car park, Balbriggan Road, Skerries

Hayestown open space, Rush

Orlynn Park, Lusk

Estuary Recycling Centre, Swords

Rathingle playing fields car park

Swords Manor pitches

The Square, Donabate

The Brook, Portrane

Santry Demesne car park

Back Road car park, Malahide Demesne

Strand Road car park, Portmarnock

Kinsealy Court

The Banks car park, Malahide

Seagrange Park, Baldoyle

Sutton Park

Harbour car park, Howth

Millennium Park car park, Snugborough Road Extension, Coolmine

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

In Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Christmas tree recycling facilities are open from January 3-16 (9.30am-3.30pm) at:

Blackrock Park

Cabinteely Park car park

Killiney Hill car park

Marlay Park, College Road car park

Dlr parks depot, Sandyford Road

Shanganagh Recycling Centre car park

West Pier car park, Dún Laoghaire

Ballyogan Recycling Park (throughout January)

South Dublin

South Dublin County Council has 20 locations where you can recycle your Christmas tree (one per household), from January 4-17 at: