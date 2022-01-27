From Tradfest to acting royalty – what’s on in Dublin this week

Renowned fiddler Niamh Ní Charra pictured with Sheena McCambley, Grainne Moussally, Candy Molloy and Anita O'Toole ahead of her performance at Collins Barracks, part of TradFest Temple Bar 2022

As life returns to some sort of normality, Dubliners this week have the best of traditional Irish music on their doorsteps, or can spend an evening in the company of an Irish acting legend. These are our top picks.

Tradfest, Temple Bar

The country’s premier traditional music and folk festival returns with a programme that was worth the wait. Highlights include an evening with Phelim & The Drew House Band (Thursday, the Norseman); Paddy Casey (Thursday, the Auld Dubliner); Kila & Friends (Friday, the National Stadium); Joe and Steve Wall of The Stunning (Friday, the Button Factory); and The Henry Girls (Saturday, the Morgan Hotel). That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Running until Sunday, January 30. For a full programme of events, ticket prices and show times, visit https://tradfesttemplebar.com/

Sixties Soul, National Concert Hall

Join the RTÉ Concert Orchestra this Thursday for a magnificent night of proper soul classics. Conductor Guy Barker adds a unique spin to some of the greatest songs of the 1960s, accompanied by acclaimed vocalists Vanessa Haynes and Ashton Jones as they celebrate the genius of Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Ray Charles. There will also be a special tribute to the Queen of Soul herself, the late, great Aretha Franklin. In a word? Unmissable.

Thursday, January 27. Main stage. Tickets: €15 - €42.50. Time: 6pm. For booking info and more, visit https://www.nch.ie/Online/default.asp

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts, Gaiety Theatre

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to sit back and listen to the inimitable Gabriel Byrne tell his life story, then this is the perfect show for you. Returning to his hometown “to reflect on a life’s journey”, this witty, emotional and beguiling undertaking promises to explore everything from childhood adventures in Dublin to unexpected superstardom in the Hollywood hills. A world premiere, directed by the Emmy award-winning, Lonny Price, Walking with Ghosts – written and performed by Byrne - is a theatrical adaptation of the actor’s acclaimed memoir, and will play for 12 performances only.

Thursday, January 27 – Sunday, February 6. Tickets from €26. For updated performance times, booking info and more, visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/

The Legend of Luke Kelly, Vicar Street

A tribute to one of Ireland’s greatest folk musicians, The Legend of Luke Kelly stars local singer and multi-instrumentalist, Chris Kavanagh and his band, performing some of Kelly and the Dubliners’ best-loved songs. Described as “a journey through Luke’s music”, this 90-minute concert has been touring for years and received the thumbs-up from the Kelly clan. It also promises to feature some very special guests. Given the likes of Damien Dempsey and Declan O’Rourke have swung by Kavanagh’s shows in the past, we could be in for a treat.

Saturday, January 29. Doors: 7pm (show starts at 8pm sharp). Tickets: €36. For more, visit https://www.vicarstreet.com/

Belle (Irish Premiere), Light House Cinema

Presented by Wildcard Distribution and the Japanese Film Festival Ireland, acclaimed filmmaker Mamoru Hosada’s latest animated gem has its Irish premiere at the Light House cinema in Smithfield this weekend. This time around, Hosada (the brains behind 2018’s Mirai) gives us a unique and contemporary twist on Beauty and the Beast, with a gorgeous, sci-fi fantasy that received a standing ovation at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Belle will be released in cinemas nationwide from February 4 – but why not catch it a week early?

Saturday, January 29 at 5.30pm and 5.40pm. Tickets: €11 / €13.50. For more, visit https://lighthousecinema.ie/

15 Minutes, Glass Mask Theatre

The Glass Mask Theatre on Dawson Street brings us another promising slice of homegrown original drama. Directed by the award-winning Thommas Kane Byrne and written by rising playwright and actor, Aisling O’Mara, ‘15 Minutes’ explores the modern phenomenon of reality TV fame, and what happens after the cameras stop rolling. O’Mara also stars alongside Daniel Monaghan and Eimear Mullen Frew.

Running from Monday, January 31 – Saturday, February 19. Monday to Saturday shows – doors 6pm / show starts 7pm. Tickets: €20 / €22. Food and drink available. For more, visit https://glassmasktheatre.com/