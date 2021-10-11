Dublin

From the Cobblestone to Merchant’s Arch and Moore St – the places at the forefront of Dublin’s culture wars

Ispíní Na hÉireann band members Adam Holohan, Tomás Mulligan, Oisín Mulligan playing outside the Cobblestone in Smithfield. (Photo: Mark Condren) Expand
Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar in Dublin. (Photo: Frank McGrath) Expand
Irish actors Donal O'Kelly, Marion O'Dwyer, Sinead Murphy, Rachael Dowling, Stephen Rea, Katie O'Kelly, Madi O'Carroll and Maria Hayden protest outside 15 Usher's Island, in Dublin. (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire) Expand
Moore Street in Dublin Expand
Iveagh Market in Dublin. (Photo: Gerry Mooney) Expand
The O'Rahilly House in Dublin Expand
The Bernard Shaw pub when it was located on south Richmond Street, Dublin. (Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins) Expand

Tony McCullagh

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Dublin city centre over the weekend to object to hotel developments planned for the sites of two “cultural institutions” – the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.

However, there is a growing sense that this joint campaign could just be the beginning of a wider movement aimed at halting the proliferation of hotel developments at the expense of Dublin’s built heritage. The latest controversies have led to renewed criticism of Dublin City Council’s planning decisions and have resulted in growing frustration at the appeals process under An Bord Pleanála.

With dire warnings that international tourists will soon be coming to Dublin to simply gaze at hotels and apartment blocks, we take a look at some recent developments that have pitted the preservation of our cultural heritage against modern-day progress.

