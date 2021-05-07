When Dublin was locked down on September 19 last year, little did we know just how long county confinement would last. This A to Z tour puts your knowledge of the city to the test.

A – Abbey

If you want to ensure an old building becomes a livelier place in a new incarnation, then start a theatre in a former city morgue. This is what Yeats and Lady Gregory did when launching the Abbey Theatre in 1904. It quickly played a pivotal role in Irish cultural life, with plays by Synge in 1907 and Sean O’Casey in 1926 provoking riots. Sadly, Covid prevented us from seeing the full radical programme planned by outgoing directors, Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, but hopefully crowds will flock there again, under the new stewardship of Caitríona McLaughlin and Mark O’Brien.

B – Behan

Expand Close The writer Brendan Behan. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The writer Brendan Behan. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The writer Brendan Behan is so synonymous with the north inner city of his birth, that one forgets how his family lived most of their life in Crumlin, where his mother was such a radical campaigner that their house was nicknamed ‘The Crumlin Kremlin’. After being arrested in Liverpool, where the IRA sent him with explosives, his experiences in an English borstal formed his classic memoir, Borstal Boy. When international acclaim came with his play The Hostage, Behan was battling chronic alcoholism and diabetes, with his reputation as “a character” often disguising his true abilities as a fine writer. In 1964 his funeral was attended by thousands of Dubliners.

C – Christ Church

Expand Close Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If anyone says that religion and alcohol don’t mix, show them the magnificent edifice of Christ Church cathedral, which whiskey played a large part in restoring. It began as a Viking chapel, but by the early 19th century was in such disrepair that it was necklaced by brothels and gambling houses, with the crypt being used as a tavern known as Hell. Henry Roe, then Dublin’s largest distiller of whiskey, paid for the cathedral to be revamped to create the building we have today and rid the area of the mayhem, sexual anarchy and general drunkenness that had made it feel like a 19th Century Temple Bar.

D – Dubliners

Expand Close The Dubliners pictured in 1970 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dubliners pictured in 1970

A word with three meanings. Firstly, a denizen of our capital city who is traditionally equipped with a wryly jaundiced attitude towards the vicissitudes of life and officialdom. Secondly, a group of free-spirited and occasionally quarrelsome traditional musicians who once met in a pub to discuss changing their name from The Ronnie Drew Folk Group to something more inclusive. Thirdly, the title of the book of stories by James Joyce that Luke Kelly happened to be reading that day, and which he slammed down on the table, saying “That what we should be called, Dubliners”.

E – Ennis

Expand Close The great uilleann piper Seamus Ennis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The great uilleann piper Seamus Ennis

Few Irish musicians ever had the status among his peers as the great uilleann piper Seamus Ennis, born in 1919 on Jamestown Road in Finglas. Hugely influential and supportive of young musicians and innovative bands like Planxty, his final years were spent in poor health in a mobile home in Naul in north county Dublin, which he called Easter Snow. Ennis is honoured by a street named after him in Finglas and a beautiful cottage, the Seamus Ennis Centre, in Naul.

F – Fishamble

Expand Close Conductor Proinnsias O’Duinn leads Handel's Messiah on Fishamble Street in Temple Bar, the site of its original performance in 1742. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conductor Proinnsias O’Duinn leads Handel's Messiah on Fishamble Street in Temple Bar, the site of its original performance in 1742. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Today, when proprietors urge people to wear masks, it is hard to imagine a time in Dublin when a proprietor begged male patrons to leave their ornamental swords at home and women to wear no hoops under their skirts. But these were the restrictions caused by the clamour for tickets for the first ever performance of Handel’s Messiah in the New Music Hall in Fishamble Street in 1742.

G – Grafton Street

Expand Close Shoppers on Grafton Street, pre-pandemic. Pic: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shoppers on Grafton Street, pre-pandemic. Pic: Collins

Named after an illegitimate grandson of King Charles II, Grafton Street wasn’t always a mecca of high-end shopping and high-spirited hijinks by teenagers and buskers. In 1847, one newspaper report of Queen Victoria’s visit described its buildings as being “in a dirty and dilapidated condition, the windows broken, patched with brown paper”. Things had improved by in the 1940s, when Noel Purcell sang that “Grafton Street's a wonderland/There's magic in the air”.

H – Henrietta

Expand Close Peter Brannigan and Jane Lynch, both former residents of 14 Henrietta Street, at the official opening of the museum in 2018. Pic: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter Brannigan and Jane Lynch, both former residents of 14 Henrietta Street, at the official opening of the museum in 2018. Pic: Damien Eagers

In the 1720s, Henrietta Street was among Dublin’s most fashionable residential addresses. By 1911, it was a cul-de-sac of overcrowded tenement dwellings, with a hundred people living in one house there, No 14. In recent years Dublin City Council embarked on a project to purchase, rescue, stabilise and conserve No 14, preserving the house for future generations as a remarkable museum of Dublin tenement life. Treat yourself to a visit when able to.

I – Irish stew

This usually comes in two varieties: with Guinness among the ingredients, or with Guinness in the glass accompanying the meal. Generations of Dubliners have been fortified by the famous Irish stew served in Dublin’s oldest pub, The Brazen Head, and in other pubs like O’Neill’s of Suffolk Street. Not to be confused with traditional Dublin coddle, which is served in Glasnevin’s most famous old pub, The Gravediggers. If I told you the recipe I’d have to kill you.

J – Jameson

Expand Close Jameson Distillery on Dublin's Bow Street in the 1920s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jameson Distillery on Dublin's Bow Street in the 1920s

Alcohol was always brewed and distilled in Dublin, but apart from the whiff of hops and the Guinness barges on the Liffey, this alchemy happened so out of sight that it seemed covered by the Official Secrets Act. All this changed with two of Dublin’s most popular attractions. Whiskey was distilled in the Jameson Distillery on Bow Street for two centuries. Today it is an acclaimed visitors’ centre with guided tours and whiskey tastings. Just like a pint and a chaser, it is complimented by the Guinness Storehouse at St James Gate, where visits are topped off with a pint in the Gravity Bar, drinking in the remarkable views across Dublin.

K – Kilmainham

Expand Close Padraig Pearse (Grand nephew of leader Padraig Pearse) in the stonebreakers yard of Kilmainham jail in 2016. Pic: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraig Pearse (Grand nephew of leader Padraig Pearse) in the stonebreakers yard of Kilmainham jail in 2016. Pic: Gerry Mooney

One of Dublin’s most eerie and popular tourist attractions, and a site of national remembrance, Kilmainham Jail opened in 1796. While its cells filled with political prisoners after the 1798 Rebellion, this grim prison also incarcerated thousands of ordinary Dubliners. Fourteen leaders of the Easter Rising were executed in the stone breakers yard, making it a site of pilgrimage since the jail was restored by volunteers and become a National Monument.

L – Liffey

Expand Close Richie Saunders, from Ringsend, one of the original crew back driving Dublin’s historic No.11 Liffey Ferry in 2019. Pic: Shane O'Neill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richie Saunders, from Ringsend, one of the original crew back driving Dublin’s historic No.11 Liffey Ferry in 2019. Pic: Shane O'Neill

The city’s central divide, once given its own personality by James Joyce as ‘Anna Livia Plurabelle’. However, like many Dubs it is secretly a culchie, staring off near Kippure in Co Wicklow and spending more time idling through Kildare than flowing through Dublin. Necklaced by a succession of impressive bridges it can now also be crossed at the docklands in the original Liffey ferry. Brendan Behan once noted that while Joyce had turned the Liffey into the Ganges of the literary world, “sometimes the smell of the Ganges of the literary world is not all that literary”.

M – Moore Street

Expand Close Moore Street traders Joan Barrett and Siobhan Hegarty in 2017. Pic: Justin Farrelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Moore Street traders Joan Barrett and Siobhan Hegarty in 2017. Pic: Justin Farrelly

Long before Lidl and Aldi, generations of Dubliners flocked for fresh fruit to the street traders of Moore Street, who called out their bargain prices from behind prams of such antiquity that some may have been swiped from departing Vikings. Although reduced to a shadow of its former vibrancy before the lockdown, let’s hope these unique street traders’ voices are heard again soon.

N – National Museum of Ireland

Expand Close Dr Maurice Manning at the launch of the Irish Wars 1919-1923 exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland. Pic: Mark Condren, Jan 21, 2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Maurice Manning at the launch of the Irish Wars 1919-1923 exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland. Pic: Mark Condren, Jan 21, 2020

Dubliners have not one, but two superb old buildings to freely explore as part of our National Museum. The original Kildare Street building opened in 1890, beside the adjoining National Library. Here you will find the Ardagh Chalice and Cross of Cong. In 1997, the Museum expanded to include the fascinating space of Collins Barracks. Here you’ll find fine collections of decorative arts and sometimes encounter old soldiers from when it was an army barracks.

O – Oliver Bond House

Built in the 1930s, these flats are a protected architectural structure and, like the Chancery Park complex just across the Liffey, are examples of work by Dublin’s most socially committed architect, Herbert Simms, who built an astonishing seventeen thousand new social housing units during his years working for (and being overworked by) Dublin Corporation. Rather than send inner city communities to new suburbs, he tried to build innovative blocks like Oliver Bond House and “decant” local people into them. Overwhelmed with work, Simms committed suicide in 1948.

P – Phoenix Park

Expand Close Sun worshippers at the Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park. Pic: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sun worshippers at the Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park. Pic: Steve Humphreys

This remarkable 1,752 acres of green space was opened to Dublin’s citizens in 1747, and they’ve been arguing over where to locate the cycling lanes ever since. It contains Dublin Zoo and Áras an Uachtaráin, plus less conspicuous buildings like St Mary’s Hospital. A particular delight is Farmleigh House, where I was once Writer in Residence, locked in at night in solitary confinement with six hundred wild deer.

Q – Quinn’s

Expand Close Quinns pub, Drumcondra, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Quinns pub, Drumcondra, Dublin

When the English poet, John Lyly wrote that “marriages are made in heaven and consummated on Earth”, he had obviously never visited Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra on an All-Ireland final night, where many proposals were made and not all were decent. Like many famous Dublin pubs, Quinn’s was so integral to Dublin life that it’s hard to believe how a developer plans to build fifty apartments in its place. Hopefully, other favourite pubs will survive this pandemic and we don’t discover Copper Face Jacks becoming a nursing home.

R – Royal Hospital

Expand Close Courtyard at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, formerly the Royal Hospital Kilmainham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Courtyard at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, formerly the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Back in 1980 when I had hair, aspirations, and a job in Kilmainham, the closed gates of the Royal Hospital had an eerie, neglected feel. Opened in the late 17th Century as a hospital for three hundred ex-soldiers, it was used by the new Garda Síochána after independence until it was declared unsafe in 1949. After major restorations it reopened in 1988. It houses the Irish Museum of Modern Art and is sacred ground to Dublin music lovers because Leonard Cohen played his first Irish comeback gig there.

S – Saint Michan’s

Expand Close The entrance to the crypt at St Michan's Church, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The entrance to the crypt at St Michan's Church, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tucked away in Church Street, Saint Michan’s is one of the oldest and most eerie of Dublin’s churches, originally built in 1095 and rebuilt several times, most notably in the 17th Century. Burial vaults under the church are constructed from magnesium limestone which absorbs moisture. This means that the mummified remains of famous old Dublin families are on display. One of the mummified bodies is reputedly that of a crusader, but in fact he is a relatively youthful 650 years old.

T – Temple Bar

Expand Close A man walks his dog in Temple Bar during Covid restrictions in Dublin. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man walks his dog in Temple Bar during Covid restrictions in Dublin. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

This is such a vibrant, essential part of Dublin life that it’s hard to believe how most of it was meant to be demolished to build a huge bus depot. As C.I.E. acquired these properties, many were rented on short leases to artists and radical new enterprises, like Dublin’s first macrobiotic restaurant, the Golden Dawn, on Crow Street, whose owners tried to create a holistic centre. A radical new district grew up, the bus depot got shelved and, while it remains a cultural hub, big money followed the artists and Dublin gained a new nightlife centre.

U – Ulysses

Expand Close PJ Murphy, managing director of Sweny’s Chemist on Lincoln Place which featured in James Joyce’s Ulysses. Pic: Steve Humphreys, January 3, 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PJ Murphy, managing director of Sweny’s Chemist on Lincoln Place which featured in James Joyce’s Ulysses. Pic: Steve Humphreys, January 3, 2019

So detailed is James Joyce’s masterpiece, that he claimed Dublin could be rebuilt by just reading this novel. Born in Brighton Square in Rathgar in 1882 – the first of many address as his spendthrift father pushed his family into such poverty that moves because of unpaid rent become normal. On June 16, 1904 he met his great love, Nora Barnacle, who accompanied him to Europe to lead a financially precarious life in Trieste and Paris. Ulysses immortalises that day when he first met his beloved Nora, whose own life story is told in Nuala O’Connor’s new novel, Nora.

V – Vicar Street

Expand Close Vicar Street venue on Thomas Street, Dublin. Pic: Aidan Crawley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicar Street venue on Thomas Street, Dublin. Pic: Aidan Crawley

When local songwriter Shay Cotter was the first artist to walk on stage in the newly opened Vicar Street venue in 1998, he could hardly have imagined how artists as diverse as Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and Lana Del Rey would follow in his footsteps. A vibrant musical hub in the heart of the Liberties, it makes this list to represent other equally deserving venues like Whelan’s, The Button Factory, The Workman’s Club and The Cobblestone. Let’s hope they are all buzzing with music again soon.

W – Women Writers

Expand Close Dublin-born poet Eavan Boland, who died last year / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin-born poet Eavan Boland, who died last year

Dublin has been blessed by great women writers who have chronicled our city. Maura Laverty, who taunted a Catholic mob by singing The Red Flag from an upstairs window in the Gate Theatre, during protests when her play, Tolka Row, was performed in 1951. The great novelist Jennifer Johnston. The poet Eavan Boland, who passed away last year. The poet Paula Meehan, who is still a Benediction amongst us, and so many more, from Anne Enright to Maeve Binchy, who all have made unique contributions to world literature.

X – SFX

Expand Close Mick Hucknall of Simply Red on stage at the SFX in 1987. Pic: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mick Hucknall of Simply Red on stage at the SFX in 1987. Pic: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

St Francis Xavier Hall was one of many great makeshift Dublin venues where radical theatre and music happened before the Celtic Tiger. Today, it is preserved only in the U2 video for Pride, partly shot there. The SFX played host to The Clash, Thin Lizzy, and Madness and was a hotbed of radical new theatre by then unknown writers like Roddy Doyle, later internationally famous for The Commitments. Doyle – then a teacher in Greendale Community School – achieved fame among his students when, during rehearsals, an announcement came across the intercom asking him to urgently contact the SEX Hall. The SFX is now apartments, but the memories for thousands of Dubliners live on.

Y – Yeats

Expand Close Painter Jack B Yeats / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Painter Jack B Yeats

His older brother is more famous, but the reticent, curious and courteous Jack B. Yeats, was Ireland’s greatest 20th Century painter. During his final decades in Dublin, callers to his studio enjoyed glasses of Madeira with lemon peel. After his wife’s death he entered an old folk’s home overlooking Portobello Bridge. Days before he died, aged 86 in 1957, he made his final drawing: swirling ponies on a funfair roundabout that captured his essence of joy.

Z – Zozimus

It is hard today to understand how – in the 19th Century, where ordinary people had few ways to have their voices heard – cheaply printed ballad sheets, passed from hand to hand, were coveted by the poor and considered seditious by the rich. Dublin’s most famous ballad composer and singer, Michael Moran, known as Zozimus, went blind shortly after birth in 1794. Dressed in a scalloped cape and top hat he eked out a living, reciting and selling his ballads on street corners. He died in 1848 but only got a headstone in 1988. His ballads are still sung today.