From medieval times to the recent past, Dublin Festival of History will bring the capital’s unique story to life

IRISH people’s obsession with death, controversial statues and the late David Bowie’s relationship with Japanese culture are just some of the diverse topics that will be explored as part of next month’s Dublin Festival of History.

The free festival, an initiative of Dublin City Council, will run from September 20 to October 10 and will feature over 70 in-person and online events.

The festival, now in its ninth year, will offer fresh perspectives on subjects such as women in history, the journey to Irish independence, Germany during the World Wars and medieval Dublin. The city’s network of public libraries will also host a series of events focusing on local history and there will be a number of activities aimed at children and families.

Speaking at the festival launch, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said: “As we’re all aware, we’re living in a time of great political, social and cultural change, influenced in no small way by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the festival is an annual opportunity for us to explore and learn more about other significant periods of change in our history, at both national and international level, and the influence they have had on the world we live in today.”

Independent.ie has picked five festival highlights to watch out for.

Neil Jordan in conversation with Stella Tillyard

Multi-award-winning author and film director Neil Jordan will be discussing his new novel, The Ballad of Lord Edward and Citizen Small, in an online talk with distinguished historian Stella Tillyard. Based on real events, the story is related by Lord Edward Fitzgerald’s manservant Tony Small, an enslaved person who rescued Lord Edward after the Battle of Eutaw Springs during the American War of Independence.

Mother and Baby Homes Report

The Women's History Association of Ireland will present a discussion on the Mother and Baby Homes Report. It will reflect on the writing and researching of the women’s stories, providing an insight into gender history in Ireland today.

Fallen Idols

In 2020, statues across the world were pulled down in an extraordinary wave of global iconoclasm as part of the Black Lives Matter protests. The British historian, screenwriter and author, Alex von Tunzelmann, will discuss the subject of her book, Fallen Idols, which looks at 12 statues in modern history and why they came down.

Basara: David Bowie’s Kabuki spirit

This online event at the Chester Beatty Library will explore the late glam rock star’s relationship with Japanese culture. It will be hosted by Josephine Rout, Curator of Japanese Art at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Myles Dungan book talk

Broadcaster and writer Myles Dungan will discuss his latest book, Four Killings – Land, Hunger, Murder and Family, with Caitriona Crowe. The book tells the story of how his family was involved in four violent deaths between 1915 and 1922, offering an original perspective on this still controversial period of history.

Full details of the festival programme are available at www.dublinfestivalofhistory.ie

