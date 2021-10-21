From comedy gold to mean girls and ‘90s anthems: What’s on in Dublin this week

It's '90s anthems all the way at the 3Arena from the likes of Whigfield

Southside

Heathers: The Musical, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Yes, someone made a musical out of that bonkers ‘80s black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Better still, it’s a rock musical, which should totally suit the plot. You know the drill. Westerburg High is the worst place in the world if you’re out of the clique. Still, Veronica Sawyer no longer gets a buzz from being mean and popular, and the arrival of a rebellious teen named JD promises to shake things up. Let’s just say that popularity is a killer in Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s stage rendering of the 1989 teen classic.

Running until Saturday, October 23. Tickets from €35. For more, visit https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Pop Tart Lipstick, Glass Mask Theatre, Dawson Street

Rex Ryan writes and stars in this comical two-hander about a couple of old mates whose lives collide in ways they never imagined. Harris has just been released from Mountjoy, while John just landed himself a proper job as a bus driver. The lads are on different paths, but Harris has big plans for them both. Armed with “some lipstick, a stash of stolen drugs and a ticket to Walt Disney World”, the lads reunite for one fateful night that could change their lives forever. Kyle Hixon co-stars in this delightfully odd display, directed by the award-winning Stephen Jones.

Running until October 30. Tickets: €15 - €20. For booking info and more, visit https://glassmasktheatre.com/

Foil, Arms and Hog – Swines, Vicar Street

We’ve waited a long time for the nation’s most beloved comedy ensemble to return to Vicar Street. Now, here they are, armed and ready to tickle our funny bones for three nights with a brand-new selection of outlandish skits. According to the lads themselves, this new show (Swines) has yet to be reviewed, but they’re confident that, as soon as critics see it, they’ll be calling it “utterly spellbinding” and “a triumph”. We don’t doubt it for a second.

Friday, October 22 – Sunday, October 24. Tickets: €30. For more, visit https://www.vicarstreet.com/

Northside

Samhain na mBan, Light House Cinema

The tagline says it all – “Stand in aaagh of all mná this October with Samhain na mBan”. This specially curated Halloween film season at the Light House in Smithfield celebrates the best horror movies by female filmmakers. The bill is pretty awesome, ranging from Jennifer Kent’s unsettling, The Babadook and Julia Ducournau’s freaky, coming-of-age display, Raw, to Mary Lambert’s eerie, nightmare-inducing rendering of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, and Karyn Kusama’s contemporary cult classic, Jennifer’s Body.

Running until Sunday, October 31. For a full programme of titles, screenings times and ticket info, visit https://lighthousecinema.ie

Biggest ‘90s Disco #3, 3Arena

Some good news for purveyors of ‘90s disco pop: the biggest concert in town this weekend is definitely going ahead. In line with newly introduced Government guidelines, Biggest ‘90s Disco #3 will now be a fully seated event. According to an official statement, “all standing tickets will be exchanged to seated tickets on a first come, first served basis” on the evening of October 23. The four-hour epic will feature live performances from the likes of Gala, 2 Unlimited, Alice Deejay, N-Trance, Whigfield and Atomic Kitten – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes (and your masks).

Saturday, October 23. Doors: 5.30pm. Tickets from €47. For a full promoter’s statement on the concert, visit https://3arena.ie

Halloween Spooktacular, EPIC

The folks at EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum at Custom House Quay, have unveiled their 2021 Halloween programme just in time for this year’s mid-term break – and it’s a good one. They’ve joined forces with Samhain Festival to celebrate, educate and entertain visitors on the ancient origins of Halloween. First up, the Samhain Family Festival this weekend, which invites participants of all ages to awaken their inner Seanchaí with a jam-packed bill of in-person and online events, including a stage show and pop-up crafting stations.

From Friday, October 22 – Sunday October 31. For more, visit https://epicchq.com/whats-on/