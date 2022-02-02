Four Irish novels in running for €100k Dublin Literary Award

Librarian Mairead Owens and Dublin Literary Award Chairperson Professor Chris Morash with the 79 titles on this year’s longlist for the prize worth €100,000

Four novels from Ireland are among 79 books nominated by libraries around the world for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award.

Now in its 27th year, the Dublin City Council-sponsored award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English, worth €100,000 to the winner.

The longlist includes 30 novels translated from 19 languages, with works nominated by 94 libraries from 40 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

Of the books nominated, 16 are debut novels. If the winning book has been translated, the author will receive €75,000 and the translator gets €25,000.

The Irish titles nominated for the 2022 award are: ‘Here is the Beehive’ by Sarah Crossan; ‘The Art of Falling’ by Danielle McLaughlin; ‘Acts of Desperation’ by Megan Nolan; and ‘Strange Flowers’ by Donal Ryan.

The shortlist will be revealed on March 22, followed by the announcement of the winner on May 19 by Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.

The event will be part of opening day of International Literature Festival Dublin, also sponsored by the city council. The Lord Mayor said the award provides an opportunity to promote Irish writing internationally.

“With its rich literary heritage and thriving contemporary scene, our city has created a bridge between world cultures through the Dublin Literary Award,” she said.

Many of the nominated novels will be available to borrow from public libraries or as eBooks through the free Borrowbox app.