Four-day week for Dublin City Council staff would make them ‘happier and more productive’

A new motion has called for a pilot 4-day week for Dublin City Council staff. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A four-day week for Dublin City Council staff would lead to “a happier and more productive workforce”, it has been claimed.

Tonight’s meeting of Dublin City Council will debate a motion, put forward by Cllr Kevin Donoghue (Lab), calling on the local authority to trial a shorter working week for its staff.

He wants Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan to engage with relevant trade unions on a four-day week pilot programme for council staff.

“The world of work has been turned upside down by Covid-19 and the conventions we previously subscribed to can be thrown out the window,” Cllr Donoghue said. “Now is the time to be creative about the working environment we operate in.

“The pandemic has opened our eyes to the amount of change we are capable of, both in our personal and professional lives. There is an acceptance that we will not be going back to how things were.

“Remote working and flexible arrangements in the workplace will become the norm. People now talk about doing things that would have been unimaginable just over a year ago.”

Cllr Donoghue pointed to countries such as New Zealand and Spain where four-day week pilot programmes are to be introduced.

He claimed studies have repeatedly shown that a four-day week leads to happier, healthier staff who are more productive in the workplace.

“The time has come for the four-day week to be introduced here and I would like to see Dublin City Council leading the way and taking this progressive step,” he said.

“A pilot programme would give the council and trade unions the flexibility to engage on any challenges or concerns.”

Cllr Donoghue told Independent.ie he had received a positive response to his proposal from other councillors and hoped they would keep “an open mind” when his motion is debated this evening.