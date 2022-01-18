Foundations of ‘crumbling’ Poolbeg towers to be assessed to determine remaining lifetime

Dublin’s famous Poolbeg chimneys were built in the 1970s with an original lifespan of 30 to 40 years. Pic: Colin Keegan

Further assessment of Dublin’s famous Poolbeg chimneys is to be carried out to determine their remaining lifetime, it has emerged.

Questions over the future of the iconic landmarks were raised last year when it was revealed significant works may be required for the long-term survival of the structures.

One possible solution involves encasing both towers in concrete or fibreglass to ensure their stability, although there are concerns this approach would alter their distinctive appearance.

The two chimneys were built on the site of the Pigeon House power station in the 1970s. They were constructed to an industry-standard design, with a planned lifespan of 30 to 40 years.

The distinctive red and white towers – both standing at over 207 metres high – remain a dominant feature of the Dublin skyline and have become a much-loved emblem of the city.

Although the chimneys were decommissioned over a decade ago, the Poolbeg site continues to operate as a power station, generating electricity for over half a million homes in Dublin.

In 2015, the ESB committed to a programme of essential maintenance works on the chimneys. This followed fears they could be demolished after a review of the site warned the structures were a drain on company resources.

The works involved placing a steel cap on both towers to prevent rainwater ingress and further damage.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the ESB said it has continued maintenance works to protect the chimneys and has also commissioned specialists to carry out a condition assessment.

“This included an assessment of the foundations of the chimneys,” a spokesperson said. “Further foundation investigations were recommended by the specialists and these are planned.

“The investigations include sampling of the concrete in the foundation and the results will be used to assess the remaining lifetime of the chimneys.

“The ESB continues to work closely with Dublin City Council on the future of the Poolbeg chimneys.”

Councillor Dermot Lacey (Lab), who previously proposed to have the chimneys placed on Dublin City Council’s Record of Protected Structures, believes “decisions need to be made” regarding their future.

“My own view is that the towers should be preserved for future generations of Dubliners, as there is a lot of affection for them,” he said. “However, I have been inside them and they are crumbling, so something needs to be done.

“The ESB should consider running an international architectural competition to get an idea of what might be possible. Dublin needs some outside-the-box thinking.”

Cllr Lacey said Dublin City Council had agreed not to place the chimneys on the list of protected structures on the understanding they would not be demolished by the ESB.

“I’m happy to continue supporting that agreement,” he said.