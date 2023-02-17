Former Killinaskully star Jack Walsh says Dublin ‘is disappearing’ amid housing crisis

Jack Walsh plays a disgruntled tour guide trying to keep his head above water in his new one-man show, Welcome to Ireland - Meltdown of an Irish Tour Guide

Actor Jack Walsh says “Dublin is disappearing” as the younger generation are priced out of living in the capital.

The former Killinaskully star said he would love it if “everyone in the Dáil” came to see his new one-man show, Welcome to Ireland - Meltdown of an Irish Tour Guide.

It draws on his own experience as he found himself in danger of losing his home and became a tour guide selling “brand Ireland” to make ends meet.

“It’s a show of its time. I was working away as an actor for years; it wasn’t a logical way of earning a living, but I was managing very well until rent started going up,” Mr Walsh said.

“So, I thought I better add an extra string to my bow here, so I did a course in Failte Ireland to be a tour guide.

“I’ve always been interested in history, literature and all of that. I think actors are very suited to being tour guides because they tell stories for a living.

“As a tour guide, you write your own script. It’s lovely to do, then I realised that the housing situation was getting out of control, and I was in a dicey situation myself.

“I thought there was irony in me selling Ireland every day while the reality was that Ireland didn’t have much time for people like me.

“People need to see themselves reflected on stage, or on screen, it can’t be avoided, and I think humour is necessary to alleviate certain things.”

The new show, hitting theatres next month, confronts Dublin’s rental crisis and how Jack battles to keep afloat in a city sinking under greed.

“The place where Padraig Pearse read the proclamation, right at the spot, there’s a soup kitchen every night. We’re meant to be a rich country but there’s this inequality going on,” he said.

“The government needs to get its act together. The more push there is, the better. Everyone in the Dail should see this, I’d love that.

“There’s a lot of politicians threading water and they need to be pushed to do something. I don’t understand why everyone can’t have a roof over their heads.

“There are over 200,000 empty houses in Ireland. There’s a lot of disused buildings that developers are just sitting on. These things need to be pointed out.

“When I first came to Dublin, you got a flat and it wasn’t that expensive. There were a lot of council houses. If you didn’t get one of those, you eventually got a mortgage and got a house of your own.

“You look back at films like The Commitments and The Snapper, you think it’s very poverty stricken, and in a way, it was.

“But people had a roof over their head, they might have been on the dole, but they survived. Now, you might be working two jobs and still be in danger of getting kicked out.”

Jack believes that a lot of people are disappearing from the country because Dublin itself is disappearing.

“I see nurses breaking their arses. They get trained here but go abroad because, what’s the point? Teachers can’t afford to live in Dublin too, it’s not having a roof over their head, they can’t afford to be here.

“Any apartment you go to see is priced for a couple, you’d never see ‘this is priced for an older gentleman’, or ‘would suit an elderly lady on the pension’.

“Now on Daft, it’s priced for a couple earning a tech salary. We’re losing really good people; it’s a real brain drain.

“I lived on Capel Street for 12 years, now they’ve given permission for a nine-storey hotel. Dublin from even a few years ago is disappearing.

“The only reason behind it is profit, this is the worst I’ve ever seen it in my lifetime. It’s a disgrace. The younger generation are priced out.

“The show is all about the reality of the housing crisis and then going out and saying Ireland is a perfect place.

“I love Ireland, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. Ireland is its people, there’s the generous ones with the stories, the music and we’re great people.

“But there’s the other side, greed. It’s a constant battle, and the battle needs to be constantly fought,” he added.

Welcome to Ireland - Meltdown of an Irish Tour Guide, is playing at the Civic Theatre, Tallaght, March 16; Project Arts Centre, Temple Bar, March 21-25; and the Axis Theatre, Ballymun, March 30-31. Tickets from €12 to €16