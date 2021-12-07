Flight diverted, flooding and trees down as Dublin survives a battering from Storm Barra

A fallen tree on Collins Avenue during the height of Storm Barra today. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Dublin survived a battering from Storm Barra today as the rain and high winds caused minor disruption across the city.

An orange alert was in place from 8am to 1pm, with some risk of coastal flooding later this afternoon as Storm Barra continues to track across the country.

A number of flood defence measures were put in place in advance of high tide at lunchtime, with wind speeds forecast to remain strong throughout the afternoon and overnight.

Winds are predicted to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with the possibility of severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

Despite the Status Orange wind alert, the city has so far managed to weather the storm, with only minor incidents reported this morning.

At Dublin Airport, a Delta Airlines flight from New York had to be diverted to Amsterdam after two failed attempts to land due to high winds.

At Dún Laoghaire Harbour this morning, Force 12 gusts of between 120-125kmph were recorded, with the public warned to stay away from coastal locations for the duration of the storm.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a number of storm-related calls, with trees down on Collins Avenue, near Donnycarney church and Scoil Ciaran.

They also attended a callout on Coolock Main Street after receiving reports of fallen cables. This situation was later resolved by ESB Networks.

There were confirmed power outages in Malahide, with almost 60,000 electricity customers affected nationwide.

Fire crews also cleared drains in Irishtown after the area was temporarily flooded. Further flooding incidents were reported in Booterstown, Donnybrook, Phibsboro and Bridge Street in the city centre.

South Dublin County Council crews were kept busy clearing blockages on roads and footpaths. Fallen trees were reported in Firhouse, Templeogue and Greenhills, near the M50 flyover.

In Fingal, a fallen tree blocked the road between Lusk and Ballyboughal and the council responded to similar incidents in Howth, Malahide and Sutton.

There was disruption to travel in Dublin, with Dart services suspended for a time between Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire due to a fallen tree on the line.

At Lansdowne Road, Iarnród Éireann crews had to physically hold down the level crossing barriers to the allow trains to safely pass.

Meanwhile, Homeless Dublin called on members of the public to contact its outreach teams if any rough sleepers are seen on the streets during Storm Barra.