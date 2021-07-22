Five top picks for this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival

Joanne McNally returns to the Project Arts Centre as part of Dublin Fringe. Pic: Damien Eagers

The '80s coming-of-age dramedy, The Breakfast Club, will get a hilarious take from Dreamgun at Dublin Castle

Fringe is back. The annual Dublin Fringe Festival returns on September 11, featuring more than 160 performances of 30 events at 16 venues across the city.

The country’s favourite arts shindig will set up shop at some of the city’s most beloved theatre spaces, including Smock Alley, Bewleys Café Theatre, Project Arts Centre and Samuel Beckett Theatre.

With 26 world premieres on this year’s programme, the festival will run for 16 days and will feature stages at a number of city landmarks, including Dublin Castle and Grand Canal Dock, as well as specially designed shows to be experienced at home and for audiences outside of Dublin.

The theme this year is Superflux, “a surging flow of possibility brought about by the energy of change”, with the newly announced programme inviting artists to “stand in the centre of the spin and sing”.

“These brilliant artists are activating the city with acts of joy and intimacy,” Ruth McGowan, Fringe Artistic Director and CEO, said. “The programme sends up a flare to adventurous audiences, calling on them to join in this September.”

So, what’s on the bill? The full 2021 programme is available on fringefest.com, but in the meantime, here are our top five picks.

Film Reads: The Breakfast Club

This should be a hoot. The folks at Dreamgun return to the stage to do what they do best: reliving and re-enacting your favourite films, “stuffed full of jokes”, and exuberantly performed by actors and comics who a); haven’t seen each other for more than a year, and b); haven’t read the script beforehand.

That’s right, they’re completely unprepared, unrehearsed and unpredictable, but hey, that’s part of the magic.

This year’s Film Reads outdoor special is none other than John Hughes’s seminal, 1985 coming-of-age dramedy, The Breakfast Club, “rewritten into a semi-coherent ‘80s teen medley”.

Get set for the funniest detention ever, with the award-winning ensemble of Tony Cantwell, Ronan Carey, Stephen Colfer, Gavin Drea, Hannah Mamalis and Erin McGathy.

Dublin Castle (Castle Gardens), September 20th – 26th. Time: 9pm. Tickets: €14 / €16.

Joanne McNally Live

She’s coming home. Comic, podcast host and all-round stand-up legend, Joanne McNally returns to the capital this autumn for a six-night stand at Project Arts Centre.

What can we expect from an evening with one of the rising stars of the Irish comedy scene?

“An hour of comedic confession”, apparently, as McNally shares stories of her life, while trying to get to know a little about ours. If it’s half as good as ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me”, her weekly podcast with Vogue Williams, then we’re in for a real treat.

Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), September 12th – 17th. Time: 6pm. Tickets: €16 / €18.

Masterclass

“Skewering the cult of the great male playwright,” Irish theatre makers, Brokentalkers, and global Fringe veteran Adrienne Truscott’s world premiere of Masterclass promises to be one of the most talked about theatrical highlights of this year’s festival.

What is it about, exactly? We’re not entirely sure, but what we do know is that Masterclass will set out to “parody the ‘great male artist’ to within an inch of his life”, and that what starts out as just another “cockamamie masterclass” soon evolves into something a hell of a lot more profound and provocative.

Buy the ticket, take the ride – you won’t be disappointed.

Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), September 10th – 18th. Time: 8.45pm (the September 18th performance is at 1pm). Tickets: €12 / €14 / €16.

Tonic

An outdoor musical satire set at the end of the world? That’ll do nicely. The brainchild of Fionn Foley and the awesome folks at Rough Magic, Tonic takes place in the year 2047 when “the end is truly nigh”.

The world’s superpowers have come to a head, but it seems the discovery of a new miracle tonic called ‘Halcyon’ might just save the day.

It falls to the amazing, the hard-working and the downright notorious Calibri Triplet Family Band to spread the good news with a post-apocalyptic tour that aims to “take the doom out of their audience’s doomsday”.

Sounds surreal – we are so totally in.

Dublin Castle (Castle Gardens), September 11th / 13th – 19th. Time: 8.30pm. Tickets: €14 / €16.

The Veiled Ones

A blistering dance theatre production, courtesy of the supremely talented Junk Ensemble, The Veiled Ones takes a leaf out of Roald Dahl’s The Witches to create a new show for young audiences, exploring witches, transformations and “the powerful relationship between a grandparent and grandchild”.

Prepare to have your mind blown and your senses tickled with a show featuring a cast of internationally acclaimed dancers, young performers and live musicians.

Samuel Beckett Theatre, September 10th – 13th. Times vary. Tickets: €8 / €12.

