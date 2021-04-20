Five Dublin pubs where you can pick up a takeaway pint

Alan Byrne, owner of Harry Byrnes pub, with Colm Bodkin of BoCo pizza outside the pub in Clontarf. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Traditional pubs in Dublin have suffered the most severe hospitality lockdown in Europe, with yesterday marking the grim milestone of 400 consecutive days of closure since the start of the pandemic.

However, despite the testing times for the industry, many Dublin pubs are heralding takeaways and deliveries a success. Here are five across the city where you can get a takeaway pint, cocktail and a bite to eat, despite the majority of pubs remaining closed under Covid-19 restrictions.

1. Harry Byrne’s

This Clontarf institution is open for takeaway pints and delivery from Wednesday to Sunday, and according to landlord Alan Byrne, Guinness is the biggest seller.

“We do both takeaway and delivery of pints in conjunction with our friends BoCo pizza,” Alan said. “People seem to have grasped onto a taste of normality and want to get a takeaway pint on their way home from their evening walk, or get a delivery to their home.

“Our biggest seller is a pint of Guinness. We deliver it in a Guinness glass and people are delighted when you arrive at the door. It’s so funny, it's like you’re arriving with balloons and streamers - it puts a smile on our faces.

“With takeaways, people come into us to pick up their pints and I really don't know if it’s for pints, or to say hello, or just get out of the house.

“It’s more the psychological benefit. People want that normality and it’s great to have staff back for a few nights a week. They want to be back doing something productive, and seeing our customers again.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel and I just hope all pubs will be able to open soon,” he added.

2. The 79 Inn

Eamonn O'Shea, co owner of the 79 inn in Ballyfermot. Photo: Mark Condren

Eamonn O'Shea, co owner of the 79 inn in Ballyfermot. Photo: Mark Condren

This Ballyfermot pub has been extensively promoting itself on social media since opening up for takeaway pints in March, and according to landlord Eamonn O’Shea, there’s a “lot to be positive about”.

The pub’s staff trained in making cocktails, which have now become the most popular drinks on the menu.

The Woo Woo - a blend of vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice - has become the number one seller. For more traditional pints, Guinness is again the most popular.

“We’ve had a great reaction,” Eamonn said. “We’re staying open for takeaways and we hope when things finally open fully, this service will be an addition to the main business.

“We opened up carefully to test the water and we’re really happy with the result. We don't have people drinking round the pub, it just hasn’t been an issue.

“They come to get their drinks or food and they leave. Our cocktails have been really popular because it’s more convenient than buying all the ingredients.

“It’s been a very hard time for the pub trade but I’m feeling positive about the future.

“People have had enough of being stuck at home, they want to get out and about and they can do that safely by getting takeaways for now. Hopefully soon, we’ll be able to open fully.”

The pub also serves takeaway pub food, which includes burgers, chicken wings and nachos.



3. The Bernard Shaw

This pub had been a hipsters’ haven when it was based in Portobello, and nothing much has changed since it relocated to Glasnevin.

The vibrant bar is based in an art deco building, painted in Miami-inspired pink and turquoise pastels. With the backdrop of the Royal Canal on a sunny day, this bar is proving a retreat for many living in the area.

The bar is well known for its Eatyard menu, which offers burgers, chicken wings and spice bags, while its cocktails and pints are also popular with customers.

Takeaway, click and collect and delivery menus are open from Thursday to Sunday.

The owners, Bodytonic, retain a very youthful vibe at the bar, which is filled with art.

4. The Bleeding Horse

The Bleeding Horse on Camden Street. Photo: Ray Cullen

The Bleeding Horse on Camden Street. Photo: Ray Cullen

This 17th Century Dublin pub on Camden Street, mentioned in James Joyce’s Ulysses, has just opened to serve takeaway pints and cocktails.

The pub posted on Facebook at the weekend: “We’re open for the first time for takeaway pints and a limited number of cocktails.”

The bar is open for takeaways from Thursday at 4pm and from Friday to Sunday at 2pm onwards.

The post received positive feedback from customers, with one from Miami writing: “First stop every time we visit Ireland. Can’t wait to return.”

5. Gibney’s, Malahide

Thomas Gibney, manager at Gibney's in Malahide. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Thomas Gibney, manager at Gibney's in Malahide. Photo: Steve Humphreys

This pub is almost as synonymous with Malahide village as the castle and gardens.

Although it cannot yet open its doors to customers - the bar is serving takeaway pints, cocktails and deliveries and it has introduced the ‘G’ burger to its menu.

The bar has always been a favourite, not only with locals, but was also a popular spot for concert goers attending gigs at Malahide Castle pre-pandemic.

Under current Covid-19 regulations, bars, cafes and restaurants may serve food and drink for takeaway service only. Liquor licensing laws state consumption of takeaway alcohol must take place 100 metres from where the drink was purchased.

