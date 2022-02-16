Young man threatened to break security guard’s nose

A 20-year-old man who became “irate” and threatened to break a security guard’s nose has been given a one month prison sentence.

Owen Maughan pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Millfield Shopping Centre.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said Maughan, with an address at Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan, was in Tesco Extra in the shopping centre on March 26th, 2020.

He had previously been barred from the supermarket and when security reminded him of this he became irate and threatened to break the security guard’s nose.

As this incident was taking place another member of the security team came over and Maughan was extremely abusive to him.

The defendant has 24 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Maughan was very apologetic for what happened on the day.

“He has been in custody for the past two months and has had time to reflect during that time,” she said. “I would ask that you don’t increase his sentence.”

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Maughan at the district court and sentenced him to one month in prison.