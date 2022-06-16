Young man sent forward for trial accused of allowing Rush premises to be used for the preparation of drugs

A young man accused of allowing a premises in Rush to be used for the preparation of drugs has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Andrew Goodey (23) is accused of allowing the preparation of drugs at a property at Daly’s Lane, Rush on March 31, 2021.

Jurisdiction in the case had previously been refused by Judge Deirdre Gearty at Balbriggan District Court.

A book of evidence was served on Goodey at Thursday’s sitting of the court.

The State Solicitor said the DPP consents to the defendant, with an address at Ardcairn House, Grangegorman Lower, being sent forward on count one in the Book of Evidence.

Judge Brendan Toale issued Goodey with the formal alibi warning and sent him forward to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Court on June 30 in the Court 5 of the Criminal Courts of Justice.

The accused was granted bail with a number of conditions including that he surrenders his passport, reside at the address in Ardcairn House, Grangegorma and that he signs on twice a week at Bridewell Garda Station.