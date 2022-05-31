Young man gets a suspended sentence for concealing drugs in his underwear

A 21-year-old man who had more than €300 worth of cannabis concealed in his underwear has been given a four month suspended sentence.

Yonas Weakliam pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis for sale or supply and obstruction.

Swords District Court heard the defendant attempted to flee a back garden and obstruct gardaí while they were trying to execute a bench warrant at Bath Road, Balbriggan on September 21st, 2020.

Weakliam, of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, was arrested and brought to Balbriggan Garda Station where a search was carried out.

Cannabis to the value of €360 was found concealed in his underwear.

During the course of the search €120 in cash and two mobile phones were also found, Garda Eoin O’Connor told the court.

Weakliam has a number of convictions, including possession of drugs and the production of an article during the course of a dispute, however none of them predate this incident, the garda added.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this was the very first offence the accused was charged with though he has faced subsequent charges since then.

She said he had “dabbled with cannabis” for a short amount of time and got into trouble as a result.

However, he no longer smokes cannabis, has a good job working in computers and has gotten his life back on track, the solicitor said.

It wasn’t a case that he was selling drugs on the street but rather he was providing them to a small amount of people, she added.

Judge Maire Conneely said she would take account of his guilty plea and imposed a four month sentence but suspended this for nine months in relation to the possession of drugs for sale or supply charge.

She imposed a fine of €250 for possession of drugs and said she would take the other matter into consideration.