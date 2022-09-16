Young man found with cocaine was going through a ‘rough time’

Matias Foley is accused of assaulting another young man with a drug canister. Stock Image.

A young man found in possession of a quantity of cocaine was going through a “rough time” following his father’s death but no longer uses drugs, a court has heard.

Pelumi Adekokun (22) pleaded guilty to possession of €70 worth of drugs on September 23, 2020 at Moylaragh Road, Balbriggan.

The court heard the defendant, of Westbrook Grove, Balbriggan, was stopped and searched by Garda Eoin O’Connor at who found a small bag containing white powder on his person.

Adekokun has five previous convictions, including one for possession of drugs in 2019.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the 22-year-old thankfully doesn’t have a drug addiction.

He hasn’t used cocaine since the date of this incident and doesn’t plan to ever again, she said adding he is seeking help from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The accused isn’t currently working as he broke his wrist on a building site has been going through a rough time following his father’s recent death.

He is taking the matter very seriously and his mother was with him in court, she added.

Judge John Brennan said Adekokun was still very young and had been working until his injury. He said the defendant appeared to be dealing with his issues and hasn’t come to garda attention since.

Adjourning the case to September 15, the judge said he would apply the Probation Act if a €100 donation was made to the court poor box.