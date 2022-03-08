Young man dropped ‘window breaker’ hammer as he saw gardaí approach

A young man who dropped a window breaker hammer on the ground when he saw gardaí approaching had developed an addiction to Benzodiazepine at the time and only has a “hazy memory” of the incident, a court has heard.

Adam Baker (22), Marigold Grove, Darndale pleaded guilty to possessing the hammer on July 10, 2021.

Garda David Woods said he received a report about two males acting suspiciously and attempting to open car doors shortly after 3am on the night in question at Knights Hill, Balrothery.

At the scene he observed two males, one absconded and the other was wheeling a bike.

Garda Woods said he noticed the defendant drop a window breaker hammer on the ground as he approached.

Baker has 14 previous convictions, ten for road traffic offences and four for public order, the garda told Swords District Court.

The defence solicitor said Baker was a 22-year-old man who has suffered from mental health problems including depression and anxiety and who was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of seven.

His father passed away in 2019 and this had had a devastating effect, the solicitor said.

He said at the time, the defendant and developed an addiction to Benzodiazepine and was under the influence at the time this incident occurred.

The solicitor said Baker had only a “very hazy” memory of the day but was accepting responsibility for his actions.

He said life is looking a lot more positive for the defendant now as he is engaging with the Probation Services and is on a detox programme for the benzos in conjunction with his GP.

He asked the court to consider not sending Baker into custody as this would set his progress back.

At the district court, Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a four-month sentence but suspended the full sentence on condition the defendant enter into a Peace Bond for two years on his own bond of €200.