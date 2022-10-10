Young Lusk man broke Covid rules to ‘have a look’ at a protest

A young man who told gardaí he was on his way to a protest when he was stopped outside his 5km limit when Covid restrictions were in place has been given a chance after he made a donation to the court poorbox.

Rory Sweetman, The Country Gardens, Skerries Road, Lusk, pleaded guilty to breaching Covid regulations at Dublin Street, Balbriggan on February 24, 2021.

Gardaí were carrying out a traffic stop and spoke to Sweetman and asked him why he was outside his 5km limit. He told them he was going to a protest. Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Sweetman wasn’t attending the protest, he just went “for a look”. Adjourning the case for one week, Judge John Brennan said he would find the facts proven and dismiss the case if €200 was paid to the court poor box.