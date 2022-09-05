Young Fingal cricketers hit it for six on Merseyside wicket

Cricket Leinster Youth Fingal made a successful return to Merseyside recently, securing not only a winning record but more importantly reinforcing friendships which will have a lasting impact with all involved.

Cricket Leinster Youth Fingal previously visited Merseyside in 2019, and this year, leading players from Balbriggan, Malahide, Rush and The Hills gave it their best in Merseyside.

Fingal Cricket Development Manager Brían O’Rourke led the praise to all those who made the tour possible and played so well on the day.

Speaking to The Fingal Independent recently, he said: “I would like to thank everyone who came together to make the tour a reality, especially Matt and Steve at Academy North in Liverpool.

"The players were a credit to Fingal, Cricket Leinster, and of course their families.”

Senior Sports Officer with Fingal County Council, Niall McGuirk was delighted to see the tour as a success.

He said of the tour: “I would like to add my congratulations to all of the tour players for showcasing, not only the growing strength of our cricket on the field but for showing U13s are proud ambassadors for our Fingal community”.

Matt Jackson, Academy North also said: “We are proud to grow our links with Fingal, and hope they will now see the Merseyside area as their second home.

"Our thanks to all the visiting players, parents and coaches for trusting ourselves to give the guys a great time and we look forward to seeing them all again soon!”

Cricket is a non-stop adventure in Fingal, so as the summer tours close for another year (a day-trip to Cork in June took place also), it is just three weeks until Cricket Leinster Youth’s autumn/winter programme starts and the continued effort to enable any child, anywhere in Leinster, with the chance to participate and benefit further as players.

The 2022 tour party included: Ryan Keenan (Balbriggan); Aadi Wankhade (Balbriggan); Eli-John Kiernan (Malahide); Thomas Armstrong (Rush); Callum Armstrong (Rush); Darragh Flynn (Rush); Ben Morris (Rush); Kyle Rock (Rush); Hayden Clinton (The Hills); Conor Donoghue (The Hills); Billy Kelly (The Hills); and Joseph Russell (The Hills)

For more information on cricket development and youth winter programmes in Fingal, please contact Brian O’Rourke, Cricket Development Manager at brian.orourke@cricketleinster.ie